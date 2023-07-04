Between some of the great new movies and shows that have arrived, and the fan-favorites that have left it’s been a busy Summer so far on Netflix UK. The departures will continue throughout August 2023 as subscribers continue to say goodbye to some of their favorites.

So far there are almost 70 movies and TV shows scheduled to leave at the very start of August. Horror fans may be sad to see the departure of horror films such as Cloverfield and Jigsaw.

Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix UK in August 2023

What’s Leaving Netflix on August 1st, 2023

Alfie (2004)

Anakonda – Silent Killer (2014)

Angel Eyes (2001)

Annie (2014)

Bad Grandpa .5 (2014)

Bama and the Lost Gorillas (2011)

Battlefield Behemoth: A History of the Tank – The World Wars (1 Season)

Being Napoleon (2018)

Bountiful Blessings (2011)

Buddy Games (2019)

Cheetah Mom (2013)

Cloverfield (2008)

Come Play (2020)

Crocodiles – The Private Life of Primeval Reptiles (2011)

Dark Side of Light (2009)

Deep in the Rainforest (1 Season)

Destination White House – Battles for the Presidency (2016)

Dream Routes (2017)

Elysium (2013)

Encounter in Space (2014)

Entangled (2014)

Eye in the Sky (2015)

Four Good Days (2020)

Girl, Interrupted (1999)

Glory (1989)

The Good Shepherd (2006)

Gosford Park (2001)

The Greater Caucasus (2008)

The Hitman’s Apprentice (2012)

Hurricane (2018)

I Love You, Man (2009)

I Tonya (2017)

Immortal Pompeii (2019)

The In-Laws (2011)

The Interview (2014)

It Could Happen to You (1994)

Iwan the Terrible (2014)

Jigsaw (2017)

Jungleland (2020)

The Lesser Caucasus – Between Mount Ararat and the Caspian Sea (2016)

Lions – Mothers’ Fight for Survival (2016)

Mom’s Gotta Go (2012)

Mozambique’s Minesweeper Rats (2008)

The Mysterious Mummified Dogs of Ancient Egypt (2019)

Nazis in the CIA (2012)

Needle in a Timestack (2021)

The Next Step (2018)

No Strings Attached (2011)

ONCE (2006)

Opening Night (2011)

Patong Girl (2014)

Rainforest Pixies: The Mysterious Rhynchocyon Shrew of Arabuko (2008)

The Secret Lives of Guinea Pigs (2013)

The Silicon Valley Revolution: How a Few Nerds Changed the World (2017)

Sleepless Society: Nyctophobia (2019)

SNITCH (2013)

Spell (2020)

Stalin’s Daughter (2015)

Trekking the Great Wall (2012)

Wild Germany (2013)

Wild Italy (Season 1)

Wild Oats (2016)

Wild Switzerland (1 Season)

Wilder Iran (1 Season)

The Women Saving Our Seas (1 Season)

World War A: Aliens Invade Earth (2017)

Yu-Gi-Oh (1 Season)

What will you be sad to see leave Netflix UK in August 2023? Let us know in the comments below!