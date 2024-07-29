‘Wise Resident Life’ Release Delayed Until 2025 & Everything We Know So Far

K-Dramas Netflix News and Previews

It’s been three years since Hospital Playlist ended. Fans of the K-drama are still sad that it isn’t returning. However, there’s good news: a spin-off titled Wise Resident Life is on the way and, after a delay in production, could be coming to Netflix in 2025.

Wise Resident Life is an upcoming internationally licensed South Korean Netflix Original medical drama series and spin-off of the beloved K-drama Hospital Playlist. The series is directed by Lee Min Soo (Heartbeat) and written by screenwriter Kim Song Hee (Reply 1998, Hospital Playlist).

Editor’s Note: The series was formally titled Resident Playbook and has been renamed to Wise Resident Life.

When is the release date for Wise Resident Life on Netflix?

At the time of writing, there isn’t an official Netflix release date for Wise Resident Life.

The series was initially scheduled to be released on Netflix in July 2024. However, due to mass resignations in South Korea’s medical field, the series was postponed and is now expected to be released in 2025.

Resident Playbook Netflix K Drama Poster Jpg

Picture: Promotional poster for Resident Playbook – tvN

What is the plot of Wise Resident Life?

Netflix has released a short logline for Wise Resident Life;

“This spin-off of Hospital Playlist showcases the intense
but heartfelt lives of OB-GYN residents learning the ropes at
Jongno Yulje Medical Center.”

We expect a more detailed synopsis of the K-drama soon.

Resident Playbook Netflix K Drama Plot Jpg

Picture: Resident Playbook – tvN

Who are the cast members of Wise Resident Life?

Five confirmed leads are in Wise Resident Life: Go Young Jung, Shin Shi Ah, Kang Yoo Seok, Jung Joon Won, and Han Ye Yi.

For Netflix, Go Young Jung previously starred in Sweet Home as Park Yu Ri, Naksu in Alchemy of Souls, and Choi Yoo Jin in The School Nurse Files.

Shin Shi Ah is one of the five leads in her first TV drama role since 2018. The actress is known for starring in The Witcher: Part 2, The Other One.

Kang Yoo Seok was last seen on Netflix in the dystopian sci-fi series Black Knight. He has also appeared as a guest or supporting character in shows such as Start-Up and Mystic Pop-Up Bar.

Jung Joon Won most recently appeared in Believer 2, reprising his role as Kang Duk Cheon. His last TV role was in the Netflix K-drama A Model Family.

Lastly, Han Ye Ji will make her acting debut in Resident Playbook.

The supporting cast has been confirmed as follows;

  • Lee Bong Ryun
  • Lee Chang Hoon
  • Lee Hyun Kyun
  • Seo Yi Seo
  • Son Ji Yoon
  • Jung Woon Sun.

What is the production status of Wise Resident Life?

Official Production Status: Unknown (Last Updated: 08/04/2024)

Filming for Wise Resident Life reportedly began mid-November 2023 and was due to conclude by May 2024; however, it’s unclear if filming concluded on the drama due to the postponement.

Are you looking forward to watching Resident Playbook on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!

