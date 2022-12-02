Welcome along to your guide to all the Netflix removals planned in the US for January 2023. Below, we’ll list all the movies and series scheduled to depart in the first month of 2023.

For those unaware, Netflix loses content because in many instances, movies or series are simply licensed (rented, in other words) for a fixed period of time.

Missed any of the December 2022 removals? Big movies and series like Knight Rider, The Hurt Locker, and numerous other titles departed the service.

You’ll notice our list is slightly different than other online removal lists. For one, we list titles on the actual day of removal, whereas others lists for the last day to watch. We also list everything set to depart, whereas most copy and paste from a Netflix PR release.

Full List of What’s Leaving Netflix in January 2023

What’s Leaving Netflix on January 1st, 2023

1BR (2019)

A Cinderella Story (2004)

A Clockwork Orange (1971)

A Little Princess (1995)

Blood Diamond (2006)

Blow (2001)

Blue Jasmine (2013)

Casino Royale (2006)

Cells at Work! (Season 1)

Chhota Bheem Kung Fu Dhamaka Series (Season 1)

Chocolat (2000)

Friday Night Lights (Seasons 1-5)

Eyes Wide Shut (1999)

I Love You, Man (2009)

Jenni Rivera: Mariposa de Barrio (Season 1)

Just In Time (2020)

Lellobee City Farm (Season 1)

Life as We Know It (2010)

Mary Magdalene (2019)

Men in Black (1997)

Men in Black II (2002)

Men in Black 3 (2012)

National Lampoon’s European Vacation (1985)

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983)

Nickelodeon’s The Haunted Hathaways (Seasons 1-2)

New York Minute (2004)

Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures (Seasons 1-2)

PBS Kids’ The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About That! (Season 1)

Point Break (1991)

Police Academy (1984)

Red Joan (2019)

Shaun the Sheep (Seasons 4-5)

Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas (2020)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

The Paper (Seasons 1-2)

Timmy Time (Season 1)

Under Arrest (Seasons 1-8)

