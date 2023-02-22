Netflix K-Dramas ‘A Korean Odyssey’ and ‘Live’ Leaving Netflix in March 2023

Two popular and beloved Netflix Original k-dramas will be leaving the service in March 2023, A Korean Odyssey and Live.

In an effort to increase the number of Korean shows on Netflix, shows like A Korean Odyssey and Live were phenomenal additions to the library. Both k-dramas were from the first batch of fantastic new content from the cable network tvN and helped to pave the way for future dramas on the service.

From the time A Korean Odyssey and Live were first added to Netflix we’ve seen dozens of new k-dramas added to the global Netflix library.

Naturally, unless the shows make a return, many subscribers will be sad to see the pair leave the streaming service.

When are A Korean Odyssey and Live leaving Netflix?

Both k-dramas will be leaving Netflix in March 2023.

A Korean Odyssey will leave Netflix globally on March 15th, 2023.

Live will leave Netflix globally on March 16th, 2023.

Why are A Korean Odyssey and Live leaving Netflix?

A Korean Odyssey was first added to Netflix on March 5th, 2019. This means that Netflix held a surprisingly short four-year internationally exclusive license to stream the k-drama.

As for Live, it was first added to Netflix on May 17th, 2018, which means it will be leaving the service just under 5 years after being added to the library,

Will A Korean Odyssey and Live return to Netflix?

There is a large chance that either k-drama could return to Netflix in the near future.

Recent examples such as Prison Playbook previously left Netflix on February 1st, 2023, only to return two days later on February 3rd, 2023. The series also retained the Netflix branding.

Wolf Brigade is the next k-drama to leave Netflix, which will be removed from the library on May 24th, 2023.

