‘The Lost Daughter’ Netflix Movie: What We Know So Far

In a recent acquiring spree, Netflix has bought the US distribution rights to Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter, an adaptation of author Elena Ferrante’s novel of the same name which will star Olivia Colman and Dakota Johnson among other big names. The movie is set to arrive on December 31st, 2021 globally.

Netflix’s The Lost Daughter is Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut as she produced, wrote and directed the movie by herself. Gyllenhaal commented:

“I’m thrilled to be working with Netflix again. They have supported so much of the work I am most proud of, and this is no exception. Netflix has consistently championed filmmakers that excite and inspire me and I’m delighted to be included in that company.”

Endeavor Content’s Deborah McIntosh and Negeen Yazdi add:

“We are honored to be part of this special journey with Maggie, her extraordinary group of collaborators, and now our new partners at Netflix, to bring this powerfully complex story to audiences around the world.”

Alongside Gyllenhaal, producers are Talia Kleinhendler and Osnat Handelsman-Keren for Pie Films, Charles Dorfman for Samuel Marshall Films, and Endeavor Content. The Lost Daughter was financed by Endeavor Content and Samuel Marshall Films. Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s The Lost Daughter:

What’s the plot of The Lost Daughter?

Here is the logline for Netflix’s The Lost Daughter:

The film will follow Leda (Colman), an elegant college professor on a seaside summer vacation, who becomes consumed by Nina (Johnson) and her young daughter, as she watches them on the beach. Unnerved by their compelling relationship, and their raucous and menacing extended family, she becomes overwhelmed by her own memories of the terror, confusion and intensity of early motherhood. Forced to consider the unconventional choices she made as a young mother and the consequences they had for her family, she begins to unravel. Lost in ways she can’t explain, she finds herself caught in the strange and ominous world of her own mind.

Maggie Gyllenhaal further commented on developing the script for the movie:

“When I finished reading Elena Ferrante’s The Lost Daughter, I felt that something secret and true had been said out loud. And I was both disturbed and comforted by that. I immediately thought how much more intense the experience would be in a movie theatre, with other people around. And I set to work on this adaptation. I find that the script has attracted other people interested in exploring these secret truths about motherhood, sexuality, femininity, desire. And I’m thrilled to continue my collaboration with such brave and exciting actors and filmmakers.”

Who is cast in The Lost Daughter?







Netflix’s The Lost Daughter features a star-studded cast with Olivia Colman (The Crown, The Favourite), Dakota Johnson (50 Shades of Grey, Persuasion), Peter Sarsgaard (The Killing, Dopesick) and Paul Mescal (Normal People, The Deceived) leading the cast. Other cast members include Oliver Jackson-Cohen (Haunting anthology, Dracula), Ed Harris (Westworld, Apollo 13), Jessie Buckley (Chernobyl) and Dagmara Domińczyk (Succession).

What’s the production status of The Lost Daughter?

Production for The Lost Daughter has been completed in 2020 with filming having taken place in Greece according to Deadline. With the movie being ready for its festival debut, it’s clear that post-production is complete as well. Here’s a few pictures from the production:

Olivia Colman and Dakota Johnson filming "The Lost Daughter" in Greece.

😍😍😍 📸DakotaPortugal pic.twitter.com/c0geA9XbkN — dani 🇲🇽 (@TowerwhiteDani) October 22, 2020

Dakota Johnson and Oliver Jackson-Cohen, filming "The Lost Daughter" in Greece. pic.twitter.com/Io7l8O8CYR — best of dakota johnson (@badpostsdakota) October 14, 2020

On August 5, 2021 Netflix released the first two stills from the movie:

Maggie Gyllenhaal’s feature directorial debut THE LOST DAUGHTER is coming to Netflix! The film starring Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley, Dakota Johnson, Peter Sarsgaard, Paul Mescal, Oliver Jackson-cohen & Ed Harris will have its world premiere at Venice Film Festival. pic.twitter.com/EndChuigDu — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) August 5, 2021

What’s the Netflix release date for The Lost Daughter?

The movie will make its festival debut at Venice Film Festival in September 2021 before hitting select theaters (likely to get the movie qualified for the awards season) on December 17th.

The throughout the holiday season, the movie will drop on on Netflix globally on December 31st, 2021.

Are you looking forward to watching The Lost Daughter on Netflix?