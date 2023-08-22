Shooter Seasons 1-3 Leaving Netflix Globally in September 2023

The Ryan Phillippe series Shooter has already been removed Netflix in the US and is now scheduled for removal from Netflix in international territories in mid-September 2023.

Previously adapted into the movie starring Mark Wahlberg, this series, which ran for 31 episodes across three seasons, followed Bob Lee Swagger, a highly trained retired marine who is thrust into a government conspiracy.

Alongside Phillipe, the series starred Shantel VanSanten, Omar Epps, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Eddie McClintock, and Josh Stewart.

Sadly, after three seasons, USA Network opted not to renew the show for a fourth installment, and while Paramount TV reportedly shopped it, nothing ever came to fruition.

Netflix currently holds the global rights, albeit in different circumstances. The show came to Netflix in the United States as part of a long-running licensing pact with USA Network. In contrast, Netflix internationally (excluding Canada) picked up the rights exclusively every week after their original airing.

When will Shooter Seasons 1-3 leave Netflix in the US?

New seasons of Shooter arrived after their finale aired, with new seasons dropping each June or May in 2017, 2018, and 2019.

The show’s final season dropped onto Netflix on June 21st, 2019, and now, four years later, the rights are up for renewal, with Netflix set to lose the show on June 21st, 2023.

A removal notice is now showing on the page for Shooter stating that your “Last day to watch on Netflix” is June 20th.

When will Shooter seasons 1-3 leave Netflix internationally?

In those regions where Shooter arrived as a Netflix Original, you’ve had a bit longer to binge-watch the show but now the removal date is appearing.

As we reported, our intel suggested that locations like Netflix in the UK will hang onto all three seasons until September 14th, 2023. That coincides exactly five years following the addition of the season finale for season 3 (it began dropping weekly from June 22nd, 2018).

That’s now the reality with a removal date appearing on Netflix in all international territories listing your “Last day to watch” Shooter being September 13th with the removal planned for September 14th.

One quick note. If you plan on subscribing to Netflix to watch Shooter before it departs, you’ll need to subscribe to a premium tier, as the show is unavailable on the lower-priced ad tier.

Will you be watching Shooter or rewatching before the show departs? Let us know in the comments down below.