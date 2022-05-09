‘The Night Shift’ Leaving Netflix in June 2022

Netflix is losing the NBC medical drama The Night Shift in June 2022 with all four seasons set to leave the service on June 7th, 2022.

Created by Jeff Judah and Gabe Sachs, the show first aired in 2014 and ran for four seasons before being unceremoniously canceled. Don’t let that sway from watching, however, as the show continues to receive good reviews to this day. IMDb has the show sitting at a 7.4/10.

The Night Shift is about a group of doctors from the Army returning to work the night shift at a hospital in San Antonio.

As noted, the series is set to depart in full come June 7th, 2022 with your last full day to watch being on June 6th, 2022. This only applies to Netflix in the United States.

Netflix in the US first licenses seasons 1-2 of The Night Shift in March 2017 and received the final two seasons in June 2017 and June 2018.

Where will The Night Shift stream after leaving Netflix?

After departing Netflix, it’s unclear where The Night Shift will stream next. The distributor of the series is Sony Pictures Television who often licenses its title out to a broad range of streamers. As a result, it’ll likely come down to a bidding war. Naturally, NBC’s Peacock has reason to include the show on its platform but for now, we don’t know where it’s headed next.

Once The Night Shift departs Netflix, the service will be massively lacking when it comes to medical dramas. In the United States, Grey’s Anatomy still drops annually but beyond that, Netflix is not a good place for medical drama fans.

June 2022 is set to be a busy month for TV removals on Netflix in the United States. Early in the month, we’ll see the Netflix Original series Bad Blood removed, Downton Abbey, and Happy Endings. Later in the month, we’re expecting to see the removal of USA Network’s Shooter.

For the full list of June 2022 removals in the US, we’ve got you covered here. We also cover removals from Netflix in Canada and the United Kingdom too.

Will you miss The Night Shift when it leaves Netflix in June 2022? Let us know in the comments down below.