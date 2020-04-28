The ‘Twilight Saga’ Movies are Leaving Netflix UK April 2020

With only days remaining in April, we’ve recently learned that all five movies in the Twilight Saga are scheduled to leave Netflix UK on April 30th, 2020.

Based on the novels of the same name by author Stephanie Meyer, the Twilight Saga was one of the largest film franchises between 2008 and 2012.

Immensely popular with the teenage audience, the Twilight Saga went on to become a multi-billionaire franchise, amassing a huge $3.346 billion at the box office alone. When you take home video releases, and merchandise into account the franchise was a money-making powerhouse.

The story of Twilight takes place in Forks, Washington, where 17-year-old high schooler Bella has just moved in with her father after leaving Phoenix, Arizona. After Bella’s life is saved by the mysterious Edward Cullen, it’s not long before she falls in love with the mysterious boy. Soon, her eyes opened to a supernatural world when Edward reveals to Bella that he and his family are vampires.

When are the Twilight Saga movies leaving Netflix UK?

At the time of writing, the Twilight movies will only be available to stream on Netflix UK for a couple of more days as all five movies leave on April 30th, 2020.

If you access the Netflix app and look at the details of all the Twilight Saga movies, you’ll see the availability is listed for 30/04/2020.

Why are the Twilight Saga movies leaving Netflix UK?

Once again it all comes down to licensing as to why we’re seeing the Twilight Saga movies leaving Netflix UK.

All five movies previously arrived on Netflix UK in October 2018, and have been available to stream since. We’re now 18 months removed since the movies arrived on Netflix UK, which means Netflix UK has only held the license to stream the Twilight Saga for a year and a half.

Where will I be able to stream the Twilight Saga movies next?

It’s highly likely that the movie series will be available to stream on one of two streaming services in the UK, that being either Amazon Prime or Now TV.

If the Twilight Saga is to arrive on Now TV, this will also mean that customers of Sky TV will be able to stream the movies on demand through the Sky Go app. Sky customers will need the Sky Movies package to access the selection of titles available.

Where else can I stream The Twilight Saga movies on Netflix?

You can stream the Twilight Saga movies in the following regions:

Twilight New Moon Eclipse Breaking Dawn Part 1 Breaking Dawn Part 2 Australia ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Belgium ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Canada ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Czech Republic ✖ ✖ ✖ ✔ ✔ Germany ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Greece ✖ ✖ ✖ ✔ ✖ Hong Kong ✖ ✖ ✖ ✖ ✔ Hungary ✖ ✖ ✖ ✔ ✔ Italy ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Japan ✖ ✖ ✔ ✔ ✔ Netherlands ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Poland ✖ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Romania ✖ ✖ ✔ ✔ ✔ Singapore ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Slovakia ✖ ✖ ✖ ✔ ✔ Sweden ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Switzerland ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Thailand ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Turkey ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

