‘The Chosen’ Series Leaving Netflix Globally in November

The Dallas Jenkins-created Christian retelling of Jesus of Nazareth will soon be departing Netflix. All eight episodes starring Shahar Isaac, Elizabeth Tabish, and Jonathan Roumie will soon depart the streamer in late November 2024.

To recap, we first reported that Netflix acquired the rights to the first season of The Chosen globally in September last year. The streamer added that season with very little fanfare, dropping it without advance promotion. We had speculated that more seasons could be on the way should the series prove popular.

While the show didn’t enter Netflix’s global top 10s at any point, we can see its performance through the Netflix Engagement Reports. These reports suggest that between January 2023 and June 2024, the show had 126.20 million hours watched, which equates to 20 million views. In the most recent Engagement Report for the first half of 2023, the show was the 185th most-watched show in the world.

When will The Chosen be leaving Netflix?

A removal notice is now displayed on the show page on both the website and mobile applications, stating that your last day to watch The Chosen is November 22nd, 2024, with the removal date planned for November 23rd. Netflix and 5&2 Studios could agree to extend the license in all regions or some, but that’s not expected to happen. It’s worth noting that, unlike other regions, Netflix in the United States does not currently display removal notices within the Netflix app.

Where to Watch The Chosen After It Leaves Netflix

For those in the United States, you have some good alternatives on where to watch the show after it leaves Netflix. In truth, Netflix hasn’t been the best place to watch The Chosen since it was first added. Instead, you can find the show streaming, in full, on a slew of other services, with Hulu, Peacock, and Prime Video streaming the series. You can also watch all four seasons on The CW and on the official website for The Chosen.

Elsewhere (internationally), the show is a little harder to find away from VOD services, where you’ll need to pay for the show’s episodes individually.

Despite this removal, Netflix has plans to move more into the religious programming space with faith-based projects in the works from the likes of Tyler Perry with R&B and the upcoming movie Mary.

Are you disappointed that The Chosen will soon leave Netflix? Let us know in the comments below.