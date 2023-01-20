When will ‘Jane the Virgin’ Seasons 1-5 Leave Netflix?

The entire collection of Jane the Virgin is now streaming on Netflix in most regions globally but eventually, it’ll leave the streaming service starting with Netflix in the United Kingdom in 2023. Here’s what we know about Jane the Virgin’s future on Netflix it will eventually leave.

Just to recap, Jane the Virgin was one of the sweetheart shows of The CW of the last decade. The series is about a young girl called Jane who is artificially inseminated during a routine check. She then has to come to terms with raising a child and going about her life.

In the United States, the show came to Netflix as part of a big overall deal with The CW network but elsewhere, Netflix acquired the rights to the show as a Netflix Original.

Now that all seasons of the show are on Netflix, some will be asking, when is it leaving? After all, Netflix no longer has its deal with The CW anymore, and many shows from the network have already departed.

Well, the good news is that for most people (including the US), removal isn’t on the cards for quite some time, but the United Kingdom will be among the first to see it leave.

Jane the Virgin seasons 1-5 leaving Netflix UK in February 2023

Netflix in the United Kingdom and Poland are both set to lose the show first with expiry dates showing the show page for February 1st, 2023. That means the show will depart in full on February 2nd.

When will Jane the Virgin leave Netflix elsewhere?

In the United States, Jane the Virgin will continue streaming on Netflix for several years. When Deadline first reported on Netflix losing the deal, it stated that shows would stay on Netflix for “will continue to stream on Netflix during the broadcast life of the series and for several years beyond that.”

Older The CW shows have left roughly five years after their final season air date. If Jane the Virgin follows suit, that means you have until 2024. Plenty of time. Specifically, the series is believed to be leaving Netflix US on September 6th, 2024.

Where will Jane the Virgin stream once it leaves Netflix?

That’s a tricky question.

Jane the Virgin was a joint show from Warner Bros. Television Distribution and CBS Television Distribution both of whom now have their own streaming services in HBO Max and Paramount+ but those don’t exist in all regions.

Our best guess is that it’ll land on one of those two platforms or perhaps be sold off to an AVOD platform but we’ll keep you posted.

Will you miss Jane the Virgin when it leaves Netflix? Let us know in the comments.