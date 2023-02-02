One of the often overlooked comedy sitcoms on Netflix is Kim’s Convenience which streams on most regions of Netflix around the world. With all five seasons of the show currently streaming, we’re starting to see the show being removed. Here’s when we’re expecting that to happen, with Netflix Canada set to lose the show first.

Kim’s Convenience is a Canadian television sitcom that first aired in 2016.

The series starred Paul Sun-Hyung Lee (who will star in Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender in 2023), Jean Yoon, Andrea Bang, Simu Liu, Andrew Phung, and Nicole Power.

The show revolves around the lives of the Kim family, who run a convenience store in Toronto, and the diverse cast of characters that frequent the store. The series follows the Kims as they navigate their relationships, personal struggles, and the ups and downs of running a small business.

Most regions of Netflix started receiving Kim’s Convenience in 2018, with regular drops following each season airing first on CBC.

Kim’s Convenience Leaving Netflix Canada in March 2023

Lets’ begin with Netflix Canada, which is set to lose all five seasons of Kim’s Convenience in March 2023. They’re the first major Netflix region to lose the show.

A removal notice on the show page states that your “Last day to watch on Netflix” is February 28th.

The removal of Kim’s Convenience from Netflix in Canada coincides with CBC pulling the majority of its programming from the service in favor of putting it on CBC Gem.

Per The Star, CBC’s Chuck Thompson told them, “CBC opted not to renew the Netflix Canada license for those titles to give its own streaming service CBC Gem a programming advantage.”

Other titles leaving Netflix Canada in March 2023 include Heartland, Moonshine, Schitt’s Creek (which also departed Netflix in the US), and When Calls the Heart.

When will Kim’s Convenience leave Netflix in other regions?

Per our research, most regions of Netflix will now keep Kim’s Convenience for a few years longer than Canada.

In the United Kingdom and the United States, our current understanding is that Netflix will keep the series in full until June 2026.

This coincides five years following the fifth and final season hitting Netflix on June 2nd, 2021 (at least in the United States) which is fairly standard for Netflix licensing arrangements.

Of course, Netflix is free to negotiate renewals on the show so it could always be kicked further down the road.

Will you miss Kim’s Convenience when it leaves Netflix in Canada or elsewhere? Let us know down below.