‘9 to 5’ Documentary Coming to Netflix in July 2021

It’s been four decades since the release of the classic movie 9 to 5 and now all these years later, a documentary is coming out and will be heading to Netflix in the US in July 2021.

Released in 1980, the comedy starring Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and Dolly Parton broke ground. It saw three women who worked together at a company ruled by an egotistical bigot and hatched a plan to take revenge.

Although done in a lighthearted way, the movie had some serious undertones to it which will be examined in the documentary that’s set to release on Netflix in the United States on July 22nd, 2021.

Titled Still Working 9 to 5, the documentary takes a look back at the impact of the movie while also examining what work still needs to be done at bringing about change to address inequality in the workplace.

As described by the website for the self-funded movie, the documentary “explores the comedic tone of the film and how it resonated with a wide audience at a time when the feminist message was being rejected and/or feared by a large swathe of the population.”

The documentary sees interviews with the original cast and other special guests including the likes of Rita Moreno, Allison Janney, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Dolly Parton, Bonnie Langford, Dabney Coleman, Megan Hilty, and Joel Mantello.

Directing the documentary are Camille Hardman and Gary Lane. Hardman has been involved in numerous reality projects over the years including the likes of Restored while Lane notably produced the documentary Hollywood to Dollywood.

Although this isn’t quite the reunion many would’ve hoped for, there are renewed hopes that said reunion may in fact take place on Netflix’s comedy series, Grace & Frankie. That show is currently gearing up to begin production on its seventh and expanded final season.

A sequel to 9 to 5 has been long rumored although in November 2019 it was reported that it had been scrapped for now.

We’ll let you know more about the regional availability for Still Working 9 to 5 as and when we get it. For now, here’s an additional excerpt from Lily Tomlin’s interview segment.