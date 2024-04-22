‘A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder’ Starring Emma Myers Coming to Netflix in 2024

Wednesday and Family Switch star Emma Myers is back for a brand new series on Netflix, the mystery drama A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder. Here’s everything we know so far about the series.

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder is an upcoming internationally licensed Netflix Original YA mystery drama series directed by Dolly Wells. It was adapted for television from Holly Jackson’s New York Times best-selling novel by Poppy Cogan. The BBC commissioned the series and licensed it to Netflix exclusively for distribution in select territories.

Zia Ahmed, Ajoke Ibironke, and Ruby Thomas wrote the series alongside Cogan.

The executive producers on the series are Lucy Richer and Danielle Scott-Haughton for the BBC, Matthew Read, Matthew Bouch, and Frith Tiplady for Moonage Pictures, Jonas Melcher for ZDFneo, and Dolly Wells, Holly Jackson, and Poppy Cogan.

Florence Walker is also credited as a producer on the series.

When is A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder coming to Netflix?

The series will be first released in the UK and Ireland on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer before eventually arriving on Netflix US and other selected territories.

The series will not be released on Netflix in the UK, Ireland, Germany, Australia, and New Zealand.

An official release date has yet to be revealed, but A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder will be released sometime in 2024.

Netflix has yet to release its teaser for the series, but we’ve found a teaser from Australian network Stan.

What is the plot of A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder?

Netflix has provided a logline for the series;

“Five years ago, schoolgirl Andie Bell was murdered by her boyfriend Sal Singh. Case closed. The police know he did it. Everyone in town knows he did it. But smart and single minded Pip Fitz-Amobi isn’t so sure and she’s determined to prove it. And if Sal Singh isn’t a murderer and the real killer is still out there, how far will they go to keep Pip from the truth?”

Who is in the cast of A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder?

Emma Myers leads the cast as Pip Fitz-Amobi. Most subscribers will instantly recognize the actress as Enid Sinclair from the Wednesday series. She also starred in the Netflix family comedy Family Switch with Ed Helms and Jennifer Garner.

Zain Iqbal plays the male lead of Ravi Singh, the brother of Sal Singh. The actor will be making his television debut in A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder.

The remaining cast members are as follows;

Anna Maxwell Martin (Becoming Jane) as Leanne Fitz-Amobi

(Becoming Jane) as Leanne Fitz-Amobi Mathew Baynton (The Wrong Mans) as Elliot Ward

(The Wrong Mans) as Elliot Ward Annabel Mullion (Warning) as Rosie Hastings

(Warning) as Rosie Hastings Carla Woodcock (Tell Me Everything) as Becca Bell

(Tell Me Everything) as Becca Bell India Lillie Davies (Call the Midwife) as Andie Bell

(Call the Midwife) as Andie Bell Asha Banks (The Magic Flute) as Cara Ward

(The Magic Flute) as Cara Ward Adam Astill (All the Money in the World) as Toby Hastings

(All the Money in the World) as Toby Hastings Henry Ashton (Outlander) as Max Hastings

(Outlander) as Max Hastings Yali Topol Margalith (The Tattooist of Auschwitz) as Lauren Gibson

(The Tattooist of Auschwitz) as Lauren Gibson Jessica Webber (After Everything) as Nat Da Silva

(After Everything) as Nat Da Silva Orla Hill (Swallows and Amazons) as Ruby Foxcroft

(Swallows and Amazons) as Ruby Foxcroft Rahul Pattni (The Holy Yield) as Sal Singh

(The Holy Yield) as Sal Singh Jude Morgan-Collie (Here We Go) as Connor Reynolds

(Here We Go) as Connor Reynolds Yasmin Al-Khudhairi (Rye Lane) as Naomi Ward

(Rye Lane) as Naomi Ward Raiko Gohara (Get Lost) as Zach Chen

What is the episode count?

It has been confirmed that there will be six episodes, each with an approximate runtime of 45 minutes.

Are you looking forward to watching A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!