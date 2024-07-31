Wednesday Season 2: Netflix Release Date Estimate & Everything We Know

Wednesday is returning for a second season at Netflix, having secured its spot as Netflix’s most-watched series of all time. In this comprehensive preview, we’ll be looking into everything there is to know about season 2 of Wednesday—whether that’s the production status, exclusive details on new characters we can expect in the new season, what you can expect from the story, returning cast members, or what we can expect from the story.

Based on The Addams Family IP, Wednesday was one of the most anticipated Netflix shows of 2022, with all eight episodes released globally on Netflix on November 23rd, 2022. Following its debut, it became Netflix’s most-watched English-language series, scooping 12 Emmy nominations, winning four. Those wins were for best costumes, best original main title theme, best makeup, and best production design.

Please note: This preview of the second season will contain spoilers. Below are quick links to help you discover what we know. This article was last updated in March 2024 and was first published in October 2022.

When was Wednesday renewed for season 2?

Wednesday was handed a renewal a few months after release on January 6th, 2023. The renewal was a bit of a no-brainer as Wednesday exceeded all expectations thanks to the above-mentioned accolades and many more.

Upon the renewal, Netflix released a short clip teasing the upcoming second season but didn’t outline many key details about the forthcoming season.

By the time of renewal, however, it was pretty much an open secret that the show had been renewed, with a writer’s room reportedly opened and numerous teases over the Christmas period.

“It’s been incredible to create a show that has connected with people across the world,” said Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, the two showrunners of the series who are returning for season 2, adding they’re “Thrilled to continue Wednesday’s tortuous journey into season two. We can’t wait to dive headfirst into another season and explore the kooky spooky world of Nevermore. Just need to make sure Wednesday hasn’t emptied the pool first.”

How well did Wednesday Season 1 perform on Netflix?

As mentioned, the show currently ranks as Netflix’s biggest English-language series debut after 91 days of all time.

Before Summer 2023, Netflix ranked its titles based on their first 28 days on the service. Using that system, Wednesday was the second biggest English-language show in history, with only Stranger Things season 4 ranking higher.

Netflix has since changed its top 10 list to 91 days, where Wednesday holds the record at 1.72B hours watched, equating to 252 million completed viewing equivalents or views as Netflix refers to it.

It’s ranked 20 weeks in the global Netflix top 10s, clocking in 1.806 billion hours of watch time in those 20 weeks. It also ranked 14 weeks in the Nielsen top 10s (which tracks US-connected device viewing), picking up 412.08 million hours watched.

What to Expect from Wednesday Season 2

Warning: The following section contains spoilers. Proceed with caution!

First and foremost, let’s look at what showrunners have teased for the show’s future. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter ahead of the official renewal, they’ve said:

“For us, the show also is really about this female friendship, with Wednesday and Enid really being at the center of that. The fact that they really connected with audiences, it has been really gratifying. So, we’re excited to explore now that Wednesday’s dipped her toe into the friendship pool, what’s that gonna look like?”

Numerous sources suggest a significant new character will appear in Wednesday season 2. Amongst the speculation as to who that could be is Cousin Itt, Purbert, Grandma Addams, or Mama. We’ve got more details on

Jenna Ortega spoke to Variety in June 2023 and gave them some insight into the new season and what we can expect from the tone where she said:

“It’s still coming together, but we’ve decided we want to lean into the horror more. We’re ditching any romantic love interest, which is really great. We’re going to get bolder, more dark. I’ve never had to do a serious period piece before. Was there anything you have to do to make sure things are accurate?”

At Netflix TUDUM in Brazil in June 2023, Jenna Ortega and some of the other cast were part of the live stream in a small video where she addressed theories for season 2:

Now, let’s move on to the lingering questions and story threads for season 2:

Who is Wednesday’s stalker?

Immediately after switching on the phone that Xavier had bought her, Wednesday was sent numerous ominous messages as she gleefully realized she had acquired her first stalker.

We already know that Wednesday had a limited online presence, thanks to her negative stance towards social media. But considering Xavier is the one to give her a brand new phone, it’s impressive a stalker was already able to send her messages. But thanks to her antics, it’s no surprise Wednesday has picked up lots of attention.

What will Tyler do next?

We last saw Tyler in chains, being transported to what would have been a maximum security prison or psychiatric ward. However, before the transport could make its journey, Tyler transformed into his Hyde form, leading the audience to assume he had killed all of the armed guards.

With Tyler on the loose and without his master, will he be more dangerous? Or will he try to redeem himself so he can return to Jehrico?

Who will be the next Principal of Nevermore?

With the death of Larissa Weems, Nevermore Academy has been left without a principal. There’s also an extremely limited pool of candidates that could take the job.

The showrunners have teased that closing the school has given them a broad canvas for season 2, telling THR, “The school was closed when they left, which gave us the most possibilities for season two, and I think that’s something that we’re excited to explore.”

The most obvious choice would be for Morticia Addams, Wednesday’s mother, to be offered the job. As a former Nevermore student and a Nightshades member, Morticia would be the most competent person to take over. However, Wednesday would do everything within her power to remove her mother as principal, with hilarious and likely disastrous results.

If Morticia is given the job of principal of Nevermore, this would require Catherine Zeta-Jones to be bumped up to a series regular.

What will happen to Laurel?

With her true identity revealed, Laurel could resurrect Jeremiah Crackstone, but thanks to Wednesday, he was defeated. It was also revealed that she was the master of Tyler, as she manipulated the teenager into transforming into a hyde.

Laurel’s plans have been thwarted for now, but if Tyler comes to the rescue of his master, the duo could have more nefarious plans for Nevermore and the outcasts.

Will Pugsley join Nevermore?

It’s unclear what the age difference is between Pugsley and Wednesday. However, we know they both attended the same high school together before Wednesday’s transfer to Nevermore. The whole family could move with her if Morticia is offered the principal position at Nevermore. Wednesday’s reaction would be priceless as she would naturally do everything within her power to stop him from trying to hang out with her.

New Roles for Season 2 of Wednesday

In December 2023, we reported that Netflix was casting for three new season regulars for the second season of Wednesday. They include:

Karloff is the first character we understand is being cast for the new season. The character is described as a young, athletic male teen, and the actor has to wear prosthetics.

is the first character we understand is being cast for the new season. The character is described as a young, athletic male teen, and the actor has to wear prosthetics. Wolfgang is the next character we’re hearing that’s going to feature in season 2. Also, a male teen, the character is described as charming and confident.

is the next character we’re hearing that’s going to feature in season 2. Also, a male teen, the character is described as charming and confident. Annie, a young girl aged between 12 and 14, is described as whip-smart and wise beyond her years.

In January 2024 and again in May 2024, we learned of a few more roles for the new season, but most pertinently:

Bruno – Hispanic/Latino teen character who’s a new love interest in the show. Described as having a smoldering look.

– Hispanic/Latino teen character who’s a new love interest in the show. Described as having a smoldering look. Theater Music Teacher – New member of the Nevermore staff.

– New member of the Nevermore staff. Freshman

Dr. Rogers (female 30-59) is described as an ambitious overachiever and highly efficient and professional. To feature in 3 episodes.

(female 30-59) is described as an ambitious overachiever and highly efficient and professional. To feature in 3 episodes. Sheriff Tatt – Recently arrived in town to take up a position within the local police force. She is described as smart and a no-nonsense girl determined to make her mark.

– Recently arrived in town to take up a position within the local police force. She is described as smart and a no-nonsense girl determined to make her mark. An unnamed male teacher who is described as an older professor.

Who is in the cast for Wednesday season 2?

Returning Cast Members for Wednesday Season 2

Let’s start with all the actors and actresses who will be back for the second outing:

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams Note: The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Jenna Ortega will also be a producer in the new season.

as Wednesday Addams Riki Lindhome as Dr. Valeria Kinbott

as Dr. Valeria Kinbott Jamie McShane as Sheriff Donovan Galpin

as Sheriff Donovan Galpin Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin

as Tyler Galpin Percy Hynes White as Xavier Thorpe

as Xavier Thorpe Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair

as Enid Sinclair Moosa Mostafa as Eugene Otinger

as Eugene Otinger Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay

as Bianca Barclay Georgie Farmer as Ajax Petropolus

as Ajax Petropolus Naomi J. Ogawa as Yoko Tanaka

as Yoko Tanaka Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams

as Morticia Addams Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams

as Gomez Addams Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester

as Uncle Fester Victor Dorobantu as Thing

as Thing George Burcea as Lurch

as Lurch Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams

We understand that Gwendoline Christie and Percy Hynes White will not return for the second season.

While it seems Gwendoline Christie’s character of Larissa Weems died of Nightshade poisoning, there’s always a chance that the character could return in some capacity through flashbacks. However, our understanding is that she won’t return in any form.

In the case of White, it’s believed his omission from the season is due to ongoing investigations into sexual assault allegations. Netflix later confirmed the White’s omission in May 2024.

Christina Ricci’s character, Marylin Thornhill, aka Laurel, was defeated, but we don’t know her ultimate fate, which means the actress could return to reprise her role.

New Cast for Season 2 of Wednesday

Throughout April 2024 and then via a big cast reveal in May, the main new cast members for the show’s second season were revealed.

Starting with the new season regulars:

Steve Buscemi (The Big Lebowski, Boardwalk Empire) will play the new principal.

(The Big Lebowski, Boardwalk Empire) will play the new principal. Billie Piper (Scoop, I Hate Suzie) is expected to play Capri, a new music teacher.

(Scoop, I Hate Suzie) is expected to play Capri, a new music teacher. Evie Templeton (Return to Silent Hill, Lord of Misrule) is expected to play Annie.

(Return to Silent Hill, Lord of Misrule) is expected to play Annie. Owen Painter (Tiny Beautiful Things, The Handmaid’s Tale) will be playing the role of Karloff.

(Tiny Beautiful Things, The Handmaid’s Tale) will be playing the role of Karloff. Noah Taylor (Law & Order: Organized Crime, Park Avenue)

The new guest stars for the new season include:

Christopher Lloyd (Addams Family, Back to the Future)

(Addams Family, Back to the Future) Joanna Lumley (Fool Me Once, Absolutely Fabulous) will play Grandmama in season 2 with the character originally played by Blossom Rock in the original Addams Family television series.

(Fool Me Once, Absolutely Fabulous) will play Grandmama in season 2 with the character originally played by Blossom Rock in the original Addams Family television series. Thandiwe Newton (Westworld, Crash) will play Dr. Fairburn

(Westworld, Crash) will play Dr. Fairburn Frances O’Connor (The Missing, The Twelve)

(The Missing, The Twelve) Haley Joel Osment (The Kominsky Method, Somebody I Used to Know)

(The Kominsky Method, Somebody I Used to Know) Heather Matarazzo (The Princess Diaries, Scream) will play Joanna, expected to feature in four episodes and is described as quirky and unassuming.

(The Princess Diaries, Scream) will play Joanna, expected to feature in four episodes and is described as quirky and unassuming. Joonas Suotamo

We can also report that we’ve seen evidence that Jackie Pulford and Tedroy Newell will be featured players in the new season. Netflix declined to comment.

Where is Wednesday Season 2 in Production?

Because of the dual Hollywood strikes throughout 2023, production has been slow to get underway, and no cameras have been rolling throughout the entire year. Below, we’ll look through the complete timeline of events, but the long and short of it is that current reporting suggests that filming will get underway on the second season in late April 2024.

Prep for season 2 of Wednesday began early in 2023, according to an interview with Glamour magazine with Jenna Ortega, who told them:

“We are starting to prep season two of Wednesday, which…has been exciting. Just developing new storylines and seeing where characters are going. Starting those conversations has been really, really fun. I think it’s going to be bigger and better, which is cool.”

Production listings for the show’s second season stated throughout early 2023 that the show was aiming for a fall 2023 production start date (some just said by the end of 2023), meaning it wouldn’t start filming until September 2023. During a Formula 1 grid walk on Sky Sports F1 in June 2023, Martin Brundle spoke to Michael Douglass and Catherine Zeta-Jones, who confirmed that filming at that time filming would begin in the Fall of 2023. Subsequent production listings have stated that filming will begin in October 2023 in Romania under the codename PILGRIM. Reports suggested season 2 will cost between $5 and $7 million an episode.

The strikes ultimately scuppered any plans to get into production in 2023, however. The WGA was on strike between May and September 2023, meaning no scripts have been worked on between those dates. Following the end of the writer’s strike in late September, Variety reported that work on Wednesday season 2 (alongside Stranger Things season 5) was being prioritized internally at Netflix. SAG-AFTRA (the union representing actors) began its strike in July 2023 and concluded in early November 2023.

Deadline in November 2023 reported that production was looking to start in April 2024 and dropped the bombshell that filming would be moving from Romania to Ireland for the second season.

Filming eventually got underway on season 2 of Wednesday in early May 2024. Al Gough and Miles Millar said at the time of production beginning:

“We are thrilled that the entire Addams family will be enrolling in Nevermore Academy this season along with a dream cast of icons and new faces.”

There are conflicting reports on when the series will wrap. We previously heard that filming will continue through to November 2024. Numerous interviews, casting calls and people involved with the show seems to confirm this. That said, one production listing states filming on season 2 could wrap as early as August 10th, 2024.

We also have one of our first behind-the-scenes images with Tim Burton on set.

The second season of Wednesday is being filmed under the codename NERO.

When will Wednesday Season 2 be released on Netflix?

Given the filming schedule thus far, a late 2024 release date is the absolute best-case scenario, but it looks unlikely. Indeed, the show wasn’t included in Netflix’s Next on Netflix event, which unveiled 90+ shows returning or debuting in 2024. Given the prolonged strikes, we suspect the second season will eventually be released in early to mid-2025.

It could be as late as October 2025, though. Our understanding is that Netflix recently shifted the show’s removal date (which coincides ten years after the final season) to October 17th, 2035, which could mean we see season 2 added as late as then. That date is by no means final, though and should the show get renewed, that date is shifted further down the road.

Uncle Fester Wednesday Spin-off Reportedly In The Works

And finally, we should note that Bloomberg reported in December 2023 that a possible spin-off series is in development at the streamer. They say that development has begun on an Uncle Fester show with Fred Armisen eyed to return.

Are you excited about the second season on Wednesday on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below.