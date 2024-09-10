‘Aaron Rodgers: Enigma’ Netflix Sports Docuseries Sets December 2024 Release

A devasting injury left New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers sidelined for the entirety of the 2023 NFL season. In a new three-part docuseries coming to Netflix in December 2024, we get an incredible behind-the-scenes look at Rodgers’ recovery as he returns to the field for the 2024 NFL season.

Aaron Rodgers: Enigma is an upcoming three-part sports documentary series directed by Gotham Chopra and Liam Hughes. Skydance Sports produces it in association with NFL Films.

The series will focus on the recovery and well-being of New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who tore his left Achilles after only four offensive snaps at the start of the 2023 season. Injuries are common for NFL quarterbacks, but injuries have begun to plague the 2011 Super Bowl champion and MVP over the past several years.

Following his predecessor, Brett Favre, Aaron Rodgers played for the Green Bay Packers for over 15 years before being traded to the New York Jets. Despite the tremendous hurdle of being injured in his first game, Rodgers is more determined than ever to return to the field once more and to help the New York Jets make the playoffs.

When is Aaron Rodgers: Enigma coming to Netflix?

In the announcement, Netflix confirmed that Aaron Rodgers: Enigma will be available exclusively on Netflix on December 17th, 2024.

