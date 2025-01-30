‘Death by Lightning’: Netflix Period Drama Series Coming 2025 & First Look Photos

Netflix’s new period drama, Death By Lightning, is a fascinating look into the presidency of James Garfield, played by Michael Shannon. The streaming service has dropped its first look at the series, which is headed to Netflix in 2025. Here’s everything we know about Death By Lightning on Netflix.

Death By Lightning is an upcoming Netflix Original period drama based on the novel Destiny Of The Republic by Candice Millard. Netflix first optioned the book back in July 2019 with Slater Hall Productions attached in mid-2021.

Serving as showrunner, writer, and executive producer for the project is Mike Makowsky, best known for his hit HBO movie Bad Education but also worked on Take Me (2017) and I Think We’re Alone Now (2018).

Serving as director on the entire series and also an executive producer is Matt Ross, best known for working on 28 Hotel Rooms, Captain Fantastic, and Gaslit.

Serving as executive producers on the project are David Benioff and D.B. Weiss via their production company Bighead, Littlehead, who are under an overall deal with Netflix and are about to release their first major project for the streamer: 3 Body Problem.

What is the plot of Death By Lightning?

The plot is based on the true story of James Garfield, a US president most history buffs may not remember. That’s likely because he had a very short run while in office from March 1881 through September. Despite only being elected president for that short period, he managed to change America in his short months in office. This new drama will tell his brief story of when he was in office and his subsequent assassination by Charles Guiteau.

Who is in the cast of Death by Lightning?

Michael Shannon (Waco, Nocturnal Animal) will play the former US President James Garfield. To date, this is his first major Netflix Original project.

Matthew Macfadyen, coming off his hit HBO series Succession, for which he scooped multiple Emmy nominations, will play the assassin Charles Guiteau. Macfadyen can currently be found in the partial Netflix Original movie Operation Mincemeat.

Nick Offerman is well-known for his role as Ron Swanson in Parks and Recreation. He also held a memorable role as Bill in The Last of Us and recently played the President in Civil War.

Betty Gilpin plays the role of Crete Garfield, the President’s wife and First Lady of America. Gilpin is no stranger to period dramas after recently starring on Netflix shows American Primeval and Glow.

The rest of the cast is as follows:

Laura Marcus as Mollie Garfield.

Alfie Tempest as Irvin Garfield.

Michael Carter as Rep. Joy.

Dylan Hughes as Jim Garfield Jr.

Roy McCrerey as Alabama Delegate.

Jamie Wilson as Illinois Delegate.

Brendan Douglas as Judge Robertson.

Jeremy Wheeler as Reverend Hicks.

Anders Olof Grundberg as Abram Garfield.

Andrew Van Wilpe as Arkansas Delegate.

Sam Bell as Sarah.

Ralph Berkin as Lapham.

Wayne Brett as Ulysses Grant.

Jack Alldridge as Harry Garfield.

Shea Whigham as Roscoe Conkling.

Bradley Whitford as James Blaine.

Tuppence Middleton as Kate Chase Sprague.

Paula Malcomson as Franny Scoville.

Zeljko Ivanek as Dr. Doctor Bliss.

Vondie Curtis-Hall as Frederick Douglass

Ben Miles as George Scoville

Kyle Soller as Robert Todd Lincoln.

Alistair Petrie as John Sherman.

Shaun Parkes as Dr. Charles Purvis.

Barry Shabaka Henley as Senator Blanche Bruce.

Archie Fisher as Joe Brown.

