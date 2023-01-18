‘Aggretsuko’ Fifth and Final Season Coming to Netflix in February 2023

In February 2023, Netflix subscribers will be saying goodbye to Retsuko, the world’s most beloved death metal-loving red panda, as the fifth and final season of Agretsuko arrives.

Aggretsuko is a Netflix Original anime series created and written by Rarecho. Previously appearing in TV shorts on the Japanese network TBS, the cutesy character with a heavy metal heart entertained fans immensely. There were over 100 episodes of the Aggretsuko shorts before the series was popularised worldwide with the release of the first full-length anime on Netflix. Having successfully found a home on the streaming network, the red panda’s popularity has only skyrocketed since then.

Another day and another dollar for 25-year-old red panda Retsuko. Her modesty and diminutiveness lead to her being exploited by her lazy colleagues, and whether it be sexist and misogynistic remarks by her boss and being annoyed by her condescending co-workers, Retusko has a unique way of relieving her stress… singing death metal at her local Karaoke bar.

When is the Aggretsuko season 5 Netflix release date?

The fifth and final season will arrive on Netflix on Thursday, February 16th, 2023.

Aggretsuko Recap

Netflix has uploaded a recap of the story from the first four seasons of Aggretsuko.

What is the episode count of Aggretsuko?

The final season will have ten episodes, the same number of episodes as the previous seasons.

Are you excited about the release of the last season of Aggretsuko on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below.