Animated Netflix Original ‘The Willoughbys’: Everything we Know so Far

Coming Spring 2020 is Netflix’s latest children’s animated title The Willoughbys. It’s been a long time coming but with the brilliant animated titles Netflix has released over the past couple of years, we suspect the kids will love the animated Original. Below is everything we’ve learned so far about The Willoughbys.

The Willoughbys is an upcoming Netflix Orginal children’s animated film, based on the children’s book of the same name by author Lois Lowry. Directing duties are being split between Kris Pearn and Cory Evans, the adaptation was also written by Pearn.

When is the Netflix release date for The Willoughbys?

We finally have confirmation that The Willoughbys will be available to stream on Netflix on Wednesday, April 22nd, 2020.

Will The Willoughbys be available to stream in my region?

Certainly. The Willoughbys will be available in every region with Netflix.

What is the plot of The Willoughbys?

The following synopsis has been provided by Netflix:

When the four Willoughby children are abandoned by their selfish parents, they must learn how to adapt their old-fashioned values to the contemporary world in order to create something new: The Modern Family.

Who are the cast members of The Willoughbys?

The following cast members have been confirmed to star in The Willoughbys:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? The Mother Jane Krakowski 30 Rock | National Lampoon’s Vacation | Ally McBeal Nanny Maya Rudolph Big Mouth | Bridesmaids | Away We Go The Father Martin Short The Santa Clause 3 | Inherent Vice | Three Amigos! Commander Melanoff Terry Crews Brooklyn 99 | Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs | The Expendables The Cat Ricky Gervais The Office | The Invention of Lying | After Life Baby Ruth Shannon Chan-Kent My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic | Slugterra | Littlest Pet Shop Jane Willoughby Alessia Cara Moana | SNL Real Estate Agent Robyn Ross Fifteen | The L Word | Riverdale Perfect Daughter Islie Hirvonen The Flash | Deadpool 2 | Llama Llama Barnaby Twins Sean Cullen The Love Guru | Phil the Alien |The Sean Cullen Show Sweetie Rebecca Husain The Good Doctor | Valley of the Boom | Go Away, Unicorn! Mikelina Bonnie Riley UnREAL | Tully | Cocaine Godmother

What is the production status of The Willoughbys?

Official Production Status: Post-Production (Last Updated: 14/11/2019)

It’s taken a long time for the film to be produced. Cast members were confirmed over two years ago when Gervais was confirmed as a lead in April 2017. Further cast members were confirmed in June.

Who are the studio behind The Willoughbys?

Canadian studio, Bron Animation is behind the production of The Willoughbys. The British Columbian based studio has been involved in the production of Joker, Child’s Play and The Addams Family.

What is the animation of The Willoughbys?

The Willoughbys is computer-animated and was designed by the same studio as the minds behind the animated Addams Family film.

There is a distinct difference between the animated styles, showing great versatility from the production studio.

The concept art of The Willoughbys shows a similar design to the finished product.

Is the animation style based on the book?

While the story is based on the book, the art style is definitely not.

What is the run time of The Willoughbys?

The official run time of The Willoughbys hasn’t been confirmed.

Typically children’s animated films have a run time under 100 minutes.

Will The Willoughbys be available to stream in 4K?

The latest Netflix Originals are available to stream in 4K. Animated titles on Netflix such as Disenchantment, Hotel Transylvania 3 and Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse are available to stream on Netflix.

It can be assumed that The Willoughbys will be available to stream upon release.

Are you excited for the release of The Willoughbys? Let us know in the comments below!