‘The First Slam Dunk’ Japanese Sports Anime Movie Coming to Netflix Globally in August 2024

The wildly successful anime movie The First Slam Dunk is coming to Netflix globally in August 2024!

The First Slam Dunk is a Japanese anime sports film written and directed by Takehiko Inoue, which is based on his beloved manga Slam Dunk. Toshiyuki Matsui is the executive producer, and Toei Animation and DandeLion Animation are the producers behind the movie.

The film was first released in theatres in Japan on December 3rd, 2022, and made $279 million at the box office.

The Slam Dunk franchise started in 1990 when the first chapter of Takehiko Inoue’s manga debuted in Weekly Shōnen Jump. The manga ran between October 1990 and June 1996 and has over 170 million copies in circulation to date. The Japanese Basketball Association credits Slam Dunk with popularising basketball in Japan.

When is The First Slam Dunk coming to Netflix?

Netflix has confirmed that The First Slam Dunk will be available to stream on the streaming service on August 25th, 2024, in 75 countries, including Netflix US.

The film is already available to stream in Japan, and it was added to the service on June 10th, 2024.

What is the plot of The First Slam Dunk?

Ryouta Miyagi, following in the footsteps of his older brother, absolutely loves basketball and is a Shohoku High School basketball team player. As the team’s point guard and “speedster,” Ryouta’s brains and speed make him a formidable player. Together, his teammates Sakuragi, Rukawa, Akagi, and Mitsui take center stage at the Inter-High School National Championship as they strive to unseat the reigning champions Sannoh Kogyo High School.

Who are the cast of The First Slam Dunk?

Below is the complete cast list for the anime:

Shuugo Nakamura as Ryouta Miyagi.

Shinichirou Kamio as Kaede Rukawa.

Subaru Kimura as Hanamichi Sakuragi.

Jun Kasama as Mitsui Hisashi.

Kenta Miyake as Takenori Akagi.

Chikahiro Kobayashi as Youhei Mito.

Katsuhisa Houki as Mitsuyoshi Anzai.

Maaya Sakamoto as Haruko Akagi.

Asami Seto as Ayako.

Ryouta Iwasaki as Kiminobu Kogure.

Tooru Nara as Kazunari Fukatsu.

Tetsu Inada as Norio Hotta.

Mitsuaki Kanuka as Masashi Kawata and Mikio Kawata.

Taishi Murata as Toki Kuwata.

Yoshiaki Hasegawa as Minoru Matsumoto.

Satoshi Tsuruoka as Masahiro Nobe.

What is the runtime?

The runtime has been confirmed at 124 minutes.

Is Slam Dunk available to watch on Netflix?

Slam Dunk is available to stream on Netflix. However, the anime is only available to stream on Netflix in Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand.

Perhaps we may see Netflix license the series outside of Asia if the film performs well on release.

Are you looking forward to The First Slam Dunk coming to Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!