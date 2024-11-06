New Anime on Netflix in December 2024

Here’s your preview of anime you can look forward to watching on Netflix in November 2024!

New Netflix Orginal Anime on Netflix in December 2024

Beastars (Season 3 Part 1) N

New Episodes: TBA

Genre: Action, Drama, Romance | Runtime: 23 Minutes

Cast: Chikahiro Kobyashi, Yuuki Ono, Sayaka Senbongi, Akio Ootsuka, Junya Enoki

Netflix Release Date: December 5th, 2024

After a three-and-a-half-year wait, Beastars will finally return for a third and final season. The number of episodes has yet to be revealed, but we expect part 1 to cover the events of the Interspecies Relations Arc from the Manga.

New Licensed Anime on Netflix in December 2024

InuYasha: The Final Act (Season 1)

New Episodes: 26

Genre: Action, Adventure, Romance | Runtime: 24 minutes

Cast: Kappei Yamaguchi, Satsuki Yukino, Houko Kuwashima, Kouji Tsukitani, Ken Narita

Netflix Release Date: December 1st, 2024

As Naraku continues his ambition to corrupt the remaining Shikon Jewel shards, our heroes face life-changing choices. Inuyasha must decide where his heart lies between Kikyou or Kagome, but must also resolve the feud between his brother Sesshoumaru. Meanwhile, Sango and Miroku are left with a devasting choice: their love or their duty in battle. Regardless, Naraku stands in the way of peace, and it’s up to them to put an end to his cruelty and evil, once and for all.

Returning Weekly Anime on Netflix in December 2024

DanDaDan (Season 1)

New Episodes: 12 (Weekly)

Genre: Action, Comedy | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Shion Wakayama, Natsuki Hanae, Ayane Sakura, Nana Mizuki, Kaito Ishikawa

New Episodes: Thursdays | Netflix Finale Date: December 19th, 2024

From its intro to the animation, story, and cast of colorful characters, DanDaDan has been a smash hit with anime fans everywhere.

Momo, a high schooler from a family of mediums, befriends her classmate Okarun, a fanatic of the occult. However, after an argument over the existence of aliens and ghosts, they set out to prove the other wrong!

Blue Box (Season 1)

New Episodes: 25 (Weekly)

Genre: Romance, Sport | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Shouya Chiba, Reina Ueda, Akari Kitou, Chaki Kobayashi

New Episodes: Thursdays | Netflix Finale Date: March 27th, 2025*

It has been revealed that Blue Box will run back-to-back cours, meaning there will be 25 episodes. Assuming no breaks between episodes, the season finale will be in late March 2025. I

Taiki Inomata, a first-year high school student at Eimei Senior High, is a member of the high school badminton team. He rises early to get to the gymnasium first, but Chinatsu Kano, Taiki’s crush and a first-year student in senior high, always beat him there. As a beautiful rising star on the basketball team, Chinatsu is super popular. Taiki has the opportunity to grow closer to Chinatsu when a strange twist of fate sees her move into his house. However, Taiki is first determined to be a worthy match for her and sets out the goal of competing in the badminton nationals.

Orb: On the Movements of the Earth (Season 1)

New Episodes: 25 (Weekly)

Genre: Historical | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Maaya Sakamoto, Katsuyuki Konishi, Kenjirou Tsuda, Yuuichi Nakamura, Show Hayami

New Episodes: Saturdays | Netflix Finale Date: March 29th, 2025

The historical anime will be here until the Spring, thanks to its 25-episode run!

In the 15th century, anything deemed heretical would result in a person being burned at the stake, especially science that challenged God’s word. In Poland, child prodigy Rafal is expected to major in Theology at university. Still, after meeting a mysterious man, Rafal begins researching the “truth” that could land him in the hands of the Inquisition!

Ranma 1/2 (Season 1)

New Episodes: TBA (Weekly)

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Kappei Yamaguchi, Noriko Hidaka, Kouichi Yamadera, Rei Sakuma, Minami Takayama

New Episodes: Saturdays | Netflix Finale Date: TBA

So far, the remake of the Ranma 1/2 anime has been entertaining and charming. We’re not sure about the number of episodes we’ll see, but however many, we’re here for the entire ride!

The lives of three daughters, Akane, Nabiki, and Kasumi, get turned upside down when their father, Soun Tendou, who runs the Tendou Martial Arts School, promises that at least one of his daughters will be wed to another martial artist’s son. Ranma and his father, Genma, arrive, but they hide a great secret: whenever water touches the pair, Ranma turns into a girl, and Genma turns into a giant panda. Genma, who becomes betrothed to the youngest of the Tendou sisters, Akane, must learn to get along with his future wife, and the pair begin attending school together.

Dragon Ball Daima

New Episodes: TBA (Weekly)

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Masako Nozawa, Ryouta Suzuki, Yumiko Kobayashi, Ai Fairouz, Shoutarou Morikubo

New Episodes: Fridays | Netflix Finale Date: TBA

Daima is a super welcome return to form for the Dragon Ball franchise, with an adventure that takes us back to the charm of the original Dragon Ball anime.

Goku and his friends are turned into children by the new Demon King of the Demon Realm! To return to normal and retrieve a kidnapped Dende, Goku travels to the demon realm with the Supreme Kai and the mysterious Glorio and searches for the mysterious Demon Realm dragon balls.

