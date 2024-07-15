‘Pokémon Horizons: The Series’ Part 3 Coming to Netflix in August 2024

The next chapter of Liko’s and Roy’s adventures in the Pokémon world continues with Part 3 of Pokémon Horizons: The Series coming to Netflix in August 2024.

Pokémon Horizons: The SeriesPokémonis the 26th season of the Pokémon anime and the first installment of the Horizons story. It is the first series without Ash Ketchum and Pokémon mascot Pikachu and instead follows the adventures of Liko and Roy and their Pokémon Sprigatito and Fuecoco.

The first part of Pokémon Horizons: The Series dropped in March 2024 in select Netflix regions, including the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico, as well as some European territories like Belgium, the Netherlands, Turkey, and Poland. Sooner than anticipated, part 2 was released in May 2024.

When is ‘Pokémon Horizons: The Series’ Part 3 on Netflix?

The official Pokémon YouTube channel shared a sneak peek for Pokémon Horizons: The Series Part 3 and revealed that the series will return to Netflix on August 9th, 2024.

Which episodes of Pokémon will we see next?

Part 2 was unexpectedly released with only eleven episodes, so we could see up to thirteen new episodes of Pokémon Horizons: The Series, bringing the episode count to 36.

Here are the episodes of Pokémon we could see next:

Episode Title 24 Reunion at the Ancient Castle! 25 Rivals in the Dark of Night! 26 Terapagos’s Adventure 27 As Long as I’m With My Friends 28 The Stolen Treasure 29 Orla and the Poké Ball Smith 30 Slip and Crash! A Mystery Pokémon?! 31 Song Within the Mist 32 Lapras’s Feelings for its Friends 33 The Roaring Black Rayquaza 34 Respective Journeys 35 A Duo in the Wilderness: Friede and Cap 36 Operation Perfuton Friendship!

Can we expect more of Pokémon Horizons: The Series on Netflix?

At the time of writing, 58 episodes of Pokémon Horizons: The Series have been broadcast in Japan.

According to Bulbapedia, the series will have a minimum of 63 episodes as episodes continue to be broadcast in Japan.

Assuming parts will be released in increments of 11 to 13 episodes, there will be plenty more Pokémon content for fans to look forward to soon.

