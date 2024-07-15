‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Adds Three to Cast: Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly and Alex Breaux

Netflix has confirmed three new faces appearing in the final season of Stranger Things, which is currently in production. The news coincides with Stranger Things season 1 celebrating its eighth Birthday.

Nell Fisher is the new headline addition and will play Holly Wheeler for the new season. In recent months, she’s been caught by numerous scoopers and photographers on set. She has appeared in films such as Evil Dead Rise.

Newcomer Jake Connelly plays an unknown role in the new season. This is his first major credit following his appearance in a 2022 short called Between the Silence.

Alex Breaux rounds out the final addition today, having previously appeared in projects such as Depraved, Waco: The Aftermath, Foxhole, Joe Pickett, and Bushwick.

They join the other announced new cast member for season 5 which was announced last year at Netflix TUDUM in the form of Linda Hamilton.

In addition to the names of the new actors set to appear in season 5 of Stranger Things, Netflix also released a brand new Behind the Scenes featurette looking at the current state of production in the final season with it recently hitting the halfway point.

Filming on the series has been taking place in Atlanta, Georgia, since January 2024 and will continue until October 1st, 2024.

For more on the final fifth season of Stranger Things, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix for the latest.