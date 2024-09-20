‘Arcane’ Season 2 Finally Reveals Its Three Release Dates & New After Show

For ages, the second and final season of Netflix’s hit show based on the League of Legends game has been teased for release in November 2024. We’ve finally got the exact release dates along with a new first-look trailer, images, and early details on a new after-show.

Following in the footsteps of season 1, the second and final season of Arcane will be dropping in three parts, each coming on a Saturday (most Netflix shows launch on Thursdays).

Each batch of episodes is dubbed as an “act,” with Act One releasing on November 9th, Act Two on November 16th, and the final act on November 23rd.

The final batch of episodes coincides with the release of the official soundtrack for Arcane. It was revealed last week that the following songs would feature in the upcoming season:

“I Can’t Hear It Now” – Freya Ridings

“Sucker” – Marcus King

“Renegade (We Never Run)” – Stefflon Don, Raja Kumari ft. Jarina De Marco

“Hellfire” – Fever 333

“To Ashes And Blood” – Woodkid

“Paint The Town Blue” – Ashnikko

“Remember Me (Intro)” – d4vd

“Remember Me” – d4vd

“Cocktail Molotov” – ZAND

“What Have They Done To Us” – Mako, Grey

“Rebel Heart” – Djerv

“The Beast – Misha Mansoor

“Spin The Wheel” – Mick Wingert

“Ma Meilleure Ennemie” – Stromae, Pomme

“Fantastic” – King Princess

“The Line” – Twenty One Pilots

“Blood Sweat & Tears” – Sheryl Lee Ralph

“Come Play” – Stray Kids, Young Miko, Tom Morello

“Wasteland” – Royal & the Serpent

“Enemy with JID (Opening Title version) from the series Arcane League of Legends)” – Imagine Dragons feat. JID

Also announced during the Geeked Week presentation was a new after-show (that’ll provide behind-the-scenes access and exclusive tidbits) titled Afterglow. It will be hosted by Hailee Steinfeld and Ella Purnell, who both voice the show. The show is expected to be released in three parts, and more details will be announced later.

In addition to all of the above, here’s a few new stills from the upcoming season:

Are you excited for Arcane season 2? Let us know in the comments.