Netflix Thriller ‘Don’t Move’ Starring Kelsey Asbille and Finn Wittrock To Debut in Fall 2024

A new Netflix horror-thriller, Don’t Move, produced by Evil Dead’s Sam Raimi, is coming to the streaming service in Fall 2024, What’s on Netflix can confirm. Don’t Move, which stars Yellowstone’s Kelsey Asbille and American Horror Story’s Finn Wittrock, is centered around a woman targeted by a seasoned serial killer who attempts to escape him after he injects her with a paralytic agent. Here’s everything we know about Don’t Move on Netflix.

Don’t Move is an upcoming Netflix Original horror-thriller directed by Adam Schindler (Intruders) & Brian Netto (Sundown) and written by T.J. Cimfe (VHS Viral) & David White (Intruders).

The project was first announced in December 2022 without a distributor initially involved; it was filmed between April and August 2023 and produced under the SAG-AFTRA Interim Agreement. In April of this year, Variety reported that Netflix would be the main distributor for the flick in all territories “excluding Poland and the Commonwealth of Independent States.”

The film’s executive producers are David Haring, Roman Viaris, Ruzanna Kegeyan, Petr Jákl, Ara Keshishian, Michael Pessell, Roger Chenn, Marc Manus, Adam Schindler, and Brian Netto.

Sam Raimi, Zainab Azizi, Alex Lebovici, Christian Mercuri, and Sarah Sarandos are also listed as producers, with Hammerstone Studios, Capstone Studios, Ghost House Pictures, and Raimi Productions.

When is Don’t Move coming to Netflix

Netflix has not made an official announcement for Don’t Move. However, the streaming service has now included the film in its lineup of movies to come in 2024.

As Don’t Move hasn’t been announced as coming to Netflix in September, the most logical release month is October as part of Netflix’s Halloween line-up for 2024.

What is the plot of Don’t Move?

We have the official synopsis for Don’t Move from Netflix:

“A seasoned serial killer injects a grieving woman with a paralytic agent while the two of them are isolated deep in the forest. As the agent gradually takes over her body, she must run, hide, and fight for her life before her entire nervous system shuts down.”

Who are the cast members of Don’t Move?

Kelsey Asbille plays the female lead in Don’t Move. The actress has starred in popular television shows such as One Tree Hill, Teen Wolf, Fargo, and Yellowstone and in movies such as The Amazing Spider-Man, Full of Grace, and Wind River. The name of the role has yet to be revealed.

Finn Wittrock plays the male lead in Don’t Move. The actor is most well known for his time in Ryan Murphy’s horror anthology, American Horror Story, between 2014 and 2021. He has also starred in two other Ryan Murphy projects, American Crime Story and Netflix’s One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest prequel Ratched. As for films, Finn has starred in several, such as The Big Short, La La Land, Noah, Unbroken, and Luckiest Girl Alive.

Daniel Francis will play a police officer. Bridgerton fans will instantly recognize the actor as Lord Marcus Anderson. He also starred in the Netflix crime-drama Stay Close as Dave Shaw and played Baron Samdi in Once Upon a Time.

Moray Treadwell (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest) also features.

