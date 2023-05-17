Are ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Fantastic Beasts’ Movies on Netflix in 2023?

The Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts movies are some of the most beloved around, and if you want to watch them on Netflix, you won’t be able to unless you live in select regions. Here’s an updated guide to where Harry Potter is currently streaming as of May 2023.

Before we begin, here’s some context on what exactly Harry Potter is and who distributes it, which will be important later on.

You’re all probably familiar with the Harry Potter films by now. They adapt the J.K Rowling books across eight movies that cost a combined $1.2 billion to make but ended up bringing in $7.7 billion at the box office. It features Daniel Radcliffe as the young wizard who heads to Hogwarts to discover he has a large part to play in the coming years.

Harry Potter is distributed solely by Warner Brothers except in the US, where it sold off the rights, as we’ll get into shortly.

The series has also spawned a spinoff franchise under the Fantastic Beasts name, which has mixed availability across Netflix as we’ll cover below.

Where are the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beast movies streaming on Netflix?

Here’s a breakdown of every Netflix region currently streaming any and all of the Harry Potter movies as of May 17th, 2023:

Title Region Available Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone Australia, Japan, United Kingdom, Italy Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets Australia, Japan, United Kingdom, Italy Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban Australia, Japan, United Kingdom, Italy Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire Australia, Japan, United Kingdom, Italy Harry Potter and the Order of the Pheonix Australia, Japan, United Kingdom, Italy Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince Australia, Japan, United Kingdom, Italy Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 Australia, Japan, United Kingdom, Italy Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 Australia, Japan, United Kingdom, Italy Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them Australia, Japan, United Kingdom, Italy, South Korea Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald Australia, Japan, United Kingdom, Italy, South Korea, Switzerland Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore Australia, Japan

According to Unogs, these four regions all received all eight movies in early 2023, or in the case of Netflix in the United Kingdom, they arrived on May 17th, 2023.

These movies won’t stay on Netflix forever, however. According to sources, we’re told that Netflix UK is due to hold onto the movies the longest, with the rights currently set to expire as late as 2026.

As you may know, Harry Potter and the Fantastic Beasts movies fall under what’s known as licensing. This is where Netflix essentially rents content from other providers (in this case Warner Bros. Discovery) for a fixed period of time. Often, this licensed content comes to Netflix on a country-by-country basis. That’s why countries like Belgium and Germany, which have streamed all eight movies at one point, no longer do so.

As a result, you can expect other regions of Netflix to pick up Harry Potter in the months and years to come, with one key exception.

Where is Harry Potter streaming in the United States?

The United States is perhaps the strangest region for Harry Potter streaming.

That’s because Warner Bros. Discovery doesn’t currently have direct control over the franchise. Instead, NBCUniversal bought the rights to both Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts back in 2016.

WB managed to secure the rights to the movie franchise for the first month on its new streaming platform before it went back to Universal. The movies then remained on Peacock, currently showing the movie franchise through to Halloween 2020. Since then, the rights regularly flipflop between Peacock and HBO Max (as of the time of publishing – it’s available on HBO Max again).

When the current deal with Universal concludes, we suspect WB will decide to keep it for HBO Max from then on, making it nearly impossible for Netflix to license the movies despite carrying many other titles from WB’s back catalog.

However, the Netflix DVD service is still in operation in the US (until September 2023), where you’ll find all the movies available on DVD and Blu-ray.

There you have it, the complete 2023 guide to streaming Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts on Netflix.