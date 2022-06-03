Are Seasons 1-4 of ‘Killing Eve’ on Netflix?

Killing Eve is one of the biggest shows to come out of the BBC America in recent years and recently wrapped its fourth season in 2022. While subsequent series haven’t quite sustained the magic of series one, it’s still an excellent bingeable show. Is Killing Eve on Netflix and if not, will Killing Eve be on Netflix? Let’s dive in.

The British spy thriller features the incredible talents of Sandra Oh (known for Grey’s Anatomy and the short-lived Netflix series The Chair), Jodie Comer, and Fiona Shaw.

The series comes from Phoebe Waller-Bridge who is mostly known for her appearance and talents behind the camera on BBC’s Fleabag (sadly also not on Netflix). Killing Eve is a series about the lives of a security operative and an assassin becoming linked through several misfortunes.

Is Killing Eve on Netflix in the United States?

Sadly, Netflix missed out on Killing Eve in the United States.

Despite airing on AMC in the States, the streaming rights were also snapped up by Hulu who, at the time of publishing, is streaming three seasons as of June 2022. AMC+ also streams seasons 1-2. Prime Video is also now streaming a single season.

Given that the show was licensed to Prime Video, it’s not inconceivable that the show could eventually come to Netflix but don’t count on it.

Will Killing Eve be on Netflix UK?

When we first published this article, we weren’t expecting the show to come to Netflix UK but that’s since changed.

For the last few years, the show has been exclusive to the BBC iPlayer which makes sense given that’s where the series aired. It had a brief stint on Amazon Prime Video too but has since left there.

Season 1 was, however, added to Netflix UK (alongside Disney+) in the United Kingdom on June 1st, 2022.

What about Netflix Canada and Australia?

In Canada, you can find the series streaming exclusively on Crave.

In Australia, only the first season can be found at the time of publishing on Stan.

Would you like to see Killing Eve on Netflix where you live? Let us know in the comments.