Are Seasons 1-5 of ‘Animal Kingdom’ on Netflix?

Animal Kingdom is back for season 5 on TNT and some Netflix regions will be getting the show weekly while others don’t have the show at all. Here’s where seasons 1-5 of Animal Kingdom is on Netflix and where it’s streaming if t’s not.

If you’re unfamiliar with the show, let’s bring you up to speed. The highly regarded series which began back in 2016 is about a family in California who lives to the extreme but is entirely funded by less than savory methods.

The series comes from Jonathan Lisco who has had involvement in other big series such as Halt and Catch Fire, Southland, K-Ville and Jack & Bobby. Among the main stars include Ellen Barkin, Shawn Hatosy, Ben Robson, and Jake Weary.

The show began on TNT back in June 2016 and is distributed by Warner Brothers Television.

Why Animal Kingdom isn’t on Netflix in the United States

As you’ve probably figured out by now, Animal Kingdom isn’t on Netflix in the US.

Instead, it was picked up exclusively for streaming by Amazon Prime back in 2017. New seasons have been released yearly with seasons dropping just before each new season’s premiere on TNT.

At this point, it’s hard to conceive Netflix getting Animal Kingdom. Quite often when streaming providers pick up streaming rights to a show, they do so for the lifetime of a series. Put simply, so long as Animal Kingdom keeps getting made, it’ll be heading to Amazon Prime.

Long term, we suspect the show may eventually land on HBO Max.

Is Animal Kingdom on Netflix UK?

Much like the United States, Netflixers in the UK will be out of luck. Amazon also secured the rights to the show and therefore is only available on Amazon Prime.

Where is Animal Kingdom on Netflix?

Netflix operates globally and has managed to pick up the streaming rights for several regions.

Among the regions streaming Animal Kingdom are:

Australia

India

Canada

Hong Kong

Singapore

Thailand

With thanks to Unogs for some of the international regions streaming Animal Kingdom.

When will Season 5 of Animal Kingdom be on Netflix in Canada & Australia?

We now know that Canada and Australia get new seasons of Animal Kingdom and for Australians, you have the best deal out of any Netflix region.

New episodes arrive on Netflix Australia arrive two days after their US air date. That’s the same again with season 5 which is getting new episodes every Monday.

Netflix Canada will have to wait a little longer for season 5 of Animal Kingdom. New seasons have arrived each May on Netflix Canada which means season 5 should land on Netflix Canada in May 2022.

