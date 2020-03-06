Are Seasons 1-6 of Empire on Netflix?

Empire is shortly coming to a close after six great seasons on Fox and if you’re wondering whether the show is currently or soon to be coming to Netflix, sadly you’re going to be disappointed. We’ll list where you can stream and some alternative suggestions too!

The series follows Taraji P. Henson who plays the role of Cookie Lyon who is one of the founders of a hip hop music business called Empire Entertainment. The series six seasons follows the owners as they jostle for control of the huge corporation.

The series has aired on Fox from January 2015 with season 6, set to be its last, scheduled to wrap up on Fox at some point in early May 2020.

Let’s now take a look at the main English speaking regions to see why they’re not on Netflix.

Why Empire isn’t on Netflix in the US

The US is perhaps the easiest to explain. Several years ago, Netflix and Fox severed ties in favor of Fox’s library going to Hulu instead. It saw most of the Fox library (apart from multiple titles from Ryan Murphy who now produces content for Netflix) including the likes of Family Guy leave Netflix.

The most important factor is that with Fox’s new owners Disney taking the reigns of Hulu, that pretty much definitively rules out Empire ever coming to Netflix in the United States.

Is Empire on Netflix in other regions?

Despite likely being able to, Netflix hasn’t licensed Empire from Fox in any regions of the world.

In the United Kingdom, Amazon Prime carries the rights to the series. In Australia, Foxtel has exclusive rights (no surprise here) and in Canada, the series isn’t available on any streaming platform, unfortunately.

Series Similar to Empire on Netflix

If you’re looking for similar titles to Empire on Netflix, let’s run through a couple of our suggestions plus a few that Netflix themselves bring up.

In terms of Netflix Originals, the biggest musical title they’ve put out thus far is The Get Down which was an expansive musical based series.

For Netflixers in the UK, Netflix recommends Power.

A few other titles we should mention:

Dynasty

Greenleaf

Queen of the South

Breaking Bad

Let us know in the comments if you have any other suggestions.