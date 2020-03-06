Spenser Confidential Netflix Soundtrack: Every Song in the Movie

Spenser Confidential is now on Netflix and it comes with a fantastic soundtrack. Below, we’re putting together the complete list of songs featured throughout the action movie romp. We’ll also include a Spotify playlist and a few YouTube videos too. Here’s the soundtrack to Netflix’s Spenser Confidential.

The new action movie sees Mark Wahlberg and Winston Duke team up for a buddy-cop movie where Spenser comes out of retirement to hunt down the killer of two Boston cops. The movie touched down on Netflix on March 6th, 2020.

Unfortunately, despite starring Mark Wahlberg, you won’t be finding Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch found in here with any of his hits such as Good Vibrations, Wildside or You Gotta Believe. Also despite starring Post Malone, none of his tracks feature either.

Who conducted the soundtrack for Spenser Confidential?

Steve Jablonsky provided the OST which consists of 20 original songs for the movie.

Steve has over 84 composer credits to his name with some of his notable hits including the 2007 Transformers movie (which Mark Wahlberg himself later went onto star in), he worked on the Desperate Housewives series and more recently did the soundtrack for Deepwater Horizon.

We’ve embedded the official album release for tee OST for Spenser Confidential below.

List of Songs Featured in Spenser Confidential

Here’s the full list of songs featured throughout the movie that do not belong to the original soundtrack conducted for the title.

Foreplay/Long Time – Boston

Drive Me Crazy – Chinatown

Udigg – Germ

Supernatural Thin Pt. 1 – Ben E. King

Opening – Essie Jain

Only Time – Jay Fresko

Mississippi Queen – Mountain

Sweet Caroline – Neil Diamond

Some of Adam’s Blues – Quaker City Night Hawks

Doa – Marcellus Juvann

Gasoline – Siege of Rhodes

Feels Like The First Time – Foreigner

Beast (Bioshock Infinite Extended Version) – Nico Vega

Willin – Little Feat

Jesus Promised Me A Home

Amazing Grace

Beneath The Sun

Black Betty – Lead Belly

Sweet Emotion – Aerosmith

Sweet Emotion – Leo Kottke Mike Gordon

Spenser Confidential Spotify Playlist

Below, we’ve put together a playlist of every song featured in Spenser Confidential (where available). We’ve taken a few liberties with a couple of the songs throughout such as using cover versions when it comes to Amazing Grace and Jesus Promised Me a Home.

Did you enjoy the soundtrack to Spenser Confidential? Let us know in the comments down below.