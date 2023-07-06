‘At Home with the Furys’ Tyson Fury Docuseries Coming to Netflix in August 2023

Boxing’s larger-than-life WBC Heavyweight Champion, Tyson Fury, will soon be on Netflix with his brand new docuseries At Home with the Furys. Coming to Netflix in August 2023, At Home with the Furys will allow fans of one of the most outspoken British boxers of all time, into his home life with his wife, and six children.

At Home with the Furys is an upcoming Netflix Original reality docuseries centered around current WBC Heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury aka “The Gypsy King.” The docuseries will focus on Fury’s life outside of the boxing ring and instead offer Netflix subscribers a glance at his home life with his wife, Paris, and their six children, Venezuela, Prince John, Prince Tyson, Prince Adonis, Valencia, and Athena.

The series is directed by Josh Jacobs. Laura Leigh, Demi Doyle, and Clair Little are listed as producers.

Article Continues Below...

When is the At Home with the Furys Netflix release date?

Tyson Fury himself announced that his upcoming docuseries about his life and family is coming to Netflix on Wednesday, August 16th, 2023.

IFL TV confirmed the announcement through its official Twitter account.

Tyson Fury has announced that his new Netflix series, At Home With The Fury's, will be released on August 16th 📺 The multi-part documentary will document Fury's life outside of the ring and give an insight to his life at home in Morecambe. #TysonFury | #Netflix pic.twitter.com/UOC77ZRexk — IFL TV (@IFLTV) July 6, 2023

What is the episode count?

At the time of writing, it’s still yet to be revealed how many episodes we’ll see in the docuseries.

Will we see any of Fury’s training or boxing matches?

It’s unclear if we’ll see any footage related to Fury’s exploits in the ring. However, we would expect to see footage of how Fury and his family revolve their lives around his boxing career.

Are you looking forward to watching At Home with the Furys on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!