Audrey Hepburn Documentary Coming to Netflix in March 2021

Among the March 2021 releases for Netflix in the United States is Audrey: More Than An Icon, the 2020 documentary on the famed actress, humanitarian and fashion icon, Audrey Hepburn.

The documentary first released on December 15th, 2020 will be coming to Netflix US on March 14th, 2021.

The documentary comes from Helena Coan (Chasing Perfect, Keepsake) and covers the life of the extraordinary actress. It comes from the British production company Salon Pictures who recently produced Lioness for Prime Video which was also directed by Helena Coan. They’ve also produced movies such as Churchill starring Brian Cox and series for Sundance TV including The Night Caller.

Here’s what you can expect from the documentary:

“An intimate look at Audrey Hepburn’s life, with access to exclusive never-before-seen footage from her family’s personal collection, providing an unprecedented and insightful view on Audrey, her life and her dreams, aspirations and her everlasting legacy.” Alongside the exclusive archival footage, you’ll also see Francesca Hayward play the role of Audrey Hepburn during the 1960s in re-enactments.

Only Netflix US is currently set to receive the documentary in March with other regions not currently showing the release date.

There aren’t too many reviews for the documentary at present but currently holds a 7.3 on IMDb. Many critics enjoyed the doc with The Telegraph saying the film “leaves you itching to read a meaty biography” and The Hollywood Reporter’s Leslie Felperin saying “Even if you watch it alone on a laptop with a bottle of cheap beer and a dried-up turkey sandwich, Audrey is a pleasure. That’s mostly due to the still-incandescent star power of its subject.”

Decider’s Jade Budowski gave the documentary a “stream it” rating but added, ” While it doesn’t exactly reinvent the wheel, Audrey lovingly pays tribute to a woman rarely thought of outside her on-screen roles and sheds light on the human behind the icon.”

Sadly, no other Audrey Hepburn titles are on Netflix right now. On occasion, Breakfast at Tiffany’s has streamed on Netflix US but for the moment, most of the movies are only available via VOD platforms. Charade (1963) is currently streaming on Prime Video, however.

Are you looking forward to watching Audrey on Netflix US in March 2021? Let us know in the comments down below.