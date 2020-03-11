Ava DuVernay’s JUSTINE Coming to Netflix on March 13th

We’ve got word that the latest project from Ava DuVernay’s distribution arm, Array will be releasing Justine, a new drama on Netflix in multiple regions on March 13th. Here’s what you can expect.

The movie is about a single Mom who is forced to move in with her father-in-law after the death of her husband.

JUSTINE featured the directorial debut of Stephanie Turner who also wrote the movie too. It features the acting talents of Darby Stanchfield (who recently appeared in Netflix’s Locke & Key), Christine Ko (who is about to appear in Netflix’s Tigertail), Glynn Turman, Josh Stamberg, Cleo King, Melanie Hutsell, Stephanie Turner, Matt Hobby, and Olivia Hamilton.

In a press released provided to What’s on Netflix, we’re told: “Stephanie Turner’s directorial debut showcases authentic performances from a talented cast adept at portraying the range of emotions central to the film’s emotional heart – grief and joy,” said ARRAY President Tilane Jones. “Stephanie’s exploration of women’s roles as caretakers and nurturers while also trying to care for themselves is rarely depicted. We’re proud to amplify this new and exciting voice in cinema.”

The movie will release on Netflix in the following regions: the United States of America, Canada, the United Kingdom, New Zealand and Australia. Sadly, we do not know whether other regions will be included at a later date.

It’s not the first title that Netflix has picked up from Array this year. On January 16th, Array released Jezebel exclusively on Netflix and, of course, last year saw the release of Ava DuVernay’s limited series, When They Saw Us. In recent years, the creator signed an output deal with Warner Brothers.

The movie will be releasing alongside a packed Friday which also includes new releases such as 100 Humans, Beastars, Lost Girls, Kingdom season 2 and Elite season 3.