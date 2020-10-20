Netflix Reportedly Reviving ‘Ricky Stanicky’ Movie with Peter Farrelly

Hoping to continue its recent string of success in the comedy genre, Netflix is supposedly bringing back Ricky Stanicky from the dead which has been in development for close to a decade.

In some form or another, the project has been in development since 2010 with James Franco originally tapped for the project.

The movie most recently saw some sign of life when in 2013 the Hollywood Reporter reported that Jim Carrey had been cast as the title role with writer Steven Oedekerk on board. The pair had previously worked together on Bruce Almighty and Ace Ventura.

However, that project went dark and nothing had been heard of it since. That’s until now where we’ve heard that Netflix is looking to bring back to the project.

The movie is about what happens when three teens’ prank goes pear-shaped, as they invent a fake person to take the blame for a house burning down. They then use the fictional character to blame all their problems on for two decades and when they get caught out, they hire an actor to play the fictional person.

Peter Farrelly is replacing Steven Oedekerk as the screenplay writer with Farrelly also set to direct. Peter is a well-known writer, producer, and director behind comedy hits such as Dumb and Dumber, There’s Something About Mary, and more recently Loudermilk.

Farrelly is currently also working on a new film for Skydance Media which is based on the book The Greatest Beer Run Ever which currently has Dylan O’Brien and Viggo Mortensen attached.

John Jacobs and Zac Unterman are attached to the Netflix project as producers with Sarah Bowen and Tendo Nagenda running the project for Netflix.

We also heard that Netflix is currently eyeing Will Ferrell, who featured in Netflix’s summer 2020 comedy hit Eurovision to play the title fictional role of Ricky Stanicky. Casting for the three teens Ted Stanton, JT Levin, and Wes was underway earlier this year.

We’ll keep an eye on this project as and when we learn more we’ll keep this post updated.