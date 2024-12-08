‘Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Series To Stream on Netflix US

Netflix in the United States has made another pickup from Nickelodeon (Paramount+) with the recently released first season of Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, which has been exclusively streaming on Paramount+, set to make the jump over to Netflix beginning on January 1st, 2025.

Serving as a series follow-up to the critically acclaimed 2023 animated movie Mutant Mayhem, the series serves to bridge the gap between the end of that movie and the planned sequel dated for release in 2026. It was created by Christopher Yost and Alan Wan, with the plot revolving around the beloved turtles Donatello, Michelangelo, Leonardo, and Raphael, faced with new threats and teaming up with old allies to survive both teenage life and villains lurking in the shadows of New York City.

The 12-episode series dropped on Paramount+ exclusively on August 9th and featured the same voice cast as the movie, including both the heroes and villains. Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu, Post Malone, Natasia Demetriou, Brady Noon, Rose Byrne, Danny Trejo, Pete Davidson, and Ayo Edebiri all reprised their roles from Mutant Mayhem.

The series received mostly positive reviews from audiences and critics alike, although it’s unclear if a second season is in the works.

The licensing shouldn’t come as a huge surprise given that Netflix has several other TMNT titles (mainly in the United States) already. It was the exclusive home for the 2022 Nickelodeon feature-length movie Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie globally and in the United States, the movie sister series, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, has 26 episodes streaming in addition to 2 seasons of the 2013 series, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

It’s actually been a somewhat busy year for licensing for Nickelodeon on Netflix US. In November 2024, Netflix picked up three shows that had aired on Nick, including The Fairly OddParents!: A New Wish! (a Netflix Original in international territories) plus Transformers: EarthSpark and The Tiny Chef Show. Netflix also recently scooped up the rights to the PAW Patrol spin-off, Rubble and Crew. We’ve got more on Nickelodeon titles on Netflix in our guide here.

What is a surprise is how soon after it airing on Paramount+ the series is now bound for Netflix for a limited time beginning on New Year’s Day.

