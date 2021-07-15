Teen-dramas, teen-comedies, and teen-romances are some of the most watched movies on Netflix, that’s not an unpopular opinion, but a solid fact by judging the viewing habits of subscribers. If you’re looking for the best of the teen-movies on Netflix and fancy an easy binge, we’ve selected the highest rated teen-movies from Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb for you to enjoy.

Cheesey and easy to switch your brain off to, it’s not that surprising that Teen movies perform extremely well on Netflix, and often grab the most attention from the majority of other Originals.

This time we’ve left it to the “professionals” to decide what are the greatest teen movies on the Netflix US library, by taking a look at the highest ranked of the genre and cross referencing them on Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb.

Here are the best teen movies on Netflix, according to Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb:

A Silent Voice (2016)

Director: Naoko Yamada

Cast: Miyu Irino, Saori Hayami, Aoi Yuki, Kensho Ono, Yuki Kaneko

Runtime: 130 Minutes

Rotten Tomatoes: 94% | IMDb: 8.2

After bullying his deaf classmate, Shôya Ishida is ostracised by his classmates and bullied. Years later, Ishida sets out to make amends and reunites with Shoko Nishimiya in the hope she can forgive him for making her life a misery.

Love You to the Stars and Back (2017)

Director: Antoinette Jadaone

Cast: Julia Barretto, Joshua Garcia, Cherry Pie Picache, Ariel Rivera, Maricar Reyes

Runtime: 111 Minutes

Rotten Tomatoes: 100%| IMDb: 7.6

Tired of feeling out of place in her hometown, Mika goes on an epic road trip in search of aliens, but along the way she meets Mika, a good-humored young man with a terminal illness.

Rocks (2019)

Director: Sarah Gavron

Cast: Bukky Bakray, Kosar Ali, D’angelou Osei Kissiedu, Shaneigha-Monik Greyson, Ruby Stokes

Runtime: 93 Minutes

Rotten Tomatoes: 97% | IMDb: 7.5

When her mother abandons her, teenager Olushola “Rocks” Omotoso is left to take care of her younger brother as she struggles to make ends meet while living on the streets.

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010)

Director: Edgar Wright

Cast: Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winestead, Kieran Culkin, Anna Kendrick, Alison Pill

Runtime: 112 Minutes

Rotten Tomatoes: 82% | IMDb: 7.5

In order to win the heart and love of his crush Romona Flowers, guitarist Scott Pilgrim must face and defeat all seven of her evil exes.

Bad Genius (2017)

Director: Baz Poonpiriya

Cast: Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying, Eisaya Hosuwan, Teeradon Supapunpinyo, Chanon Santinatornkul, Thaneth Warakulnukroh

Runtime: 130 Minutes

Rotten Tomatoes: 100%. | IMDb: 7.3

Lynn, a genius high shool student makes money on the side by helping her fellow students cheat on exams. In order to pull off her biggest scam yet, Lynn heads Sydney, Australia where the international SAT exams are taking place, and relay the answers back to students in Thailand.

Crazy Beautiful You (2015)

Director: Mae Czarina Cruz

Cast: Lorna Tolentino, Kathryn Bernado, Daniel Padilla, Gabby Concepcion, Inigo Dominic Pascual

Runtime: 114 Minutes

Rotten Tomatoes: 75% | IMDb: 7.2

A spoiled but rebellious teenager Jackie is forced by her mother to attend a medical mission in Tarlac, in the hope that she will make a positive change. While on the mission, Jackie meets Kiko, a young man that will show who a completely different side to life.

She’s Dating the Gangster (2014)

Director: Cathy Garcia-Molina

Cast: Daniel Padilla, Katheryn Bernado, Richard Gomez, Dawn Zulueta, Sofia Andres

Runtime: 105 Minutes

Rotten Tomatoes: 75% | IMDb: 7.2

Highschooler Athena Dizon unwittingly plays a trick on the school’s badboy and heartthrob, Kenji de los Reyes. Suddenly, Athena is roped into pretending to be Kenji’s girlfriend, in order to make his ex-jealous. Now the talk of the school, Athena must contend with jealous girls, and a hot headed pretend boyfriend that gets on her nerves.

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before (2017) N

Director: Susan Johnson

Cast: Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, Janel Parrish, Anna Cathcart, Andrew Bachelor

Runtime: 99 Minutes

Rotten Tomatoes: 96%| IMDb: 7.2

Lara Jean, a hopeless romantic teenage high-schooler, writes letters about the boys she has had intense feelings for in her life. One night, her sister steals the letters, and mails them to the recepients, much to Lara’s horror who must now contend with the attention of all the boys she’s loved before.

Talentime (2009)

Director: Yasmin Ahmad

Cast: Mahesh Jug al Kishor, Pamela Chong, Amelia Henderson, Kahoe Hon, Elza Irdalynna

Runtime: 120 Minutes

Rotten Tomatoes: 93% | IMDb: 7

Two students meet through their shared loved of music at the Talentime compeition, Melur, a Malay-mixed girl, a talented pianist, and Mahesh, an equally talented vocalist.

School Life (2019)

Director: Mehdi Idir, Grand Corps Malade

Cast: Zita Hanrot, Liam Poerron, Soufiane Guerrab, Moussa Mansaly, Alban Ivanov

Runtime: 111 Minutes

Rotten Tomatoes: 92% | IMDb: 6.4

A new vice-prinicpal of a Saint Denis middle-school in Paris makes it her mission to help the disenfranchised students who are angry and bitter over a world that they feel has abandoned them.

The Half Of It (2021) N

Director: Alice Wu

Cast: Leah Lewis, Daniel Diemer, Alexxis Lemire, Wolfgang Novogratz, Collin Chou

Runtime: 104 Minutes

Rotten Tomatoes: 97% | IMDb: 6.9

Ellie Chu, an incredibly intelligent but cash-strapped student helps her widowed father make ends meet by writing homework for fellow students. One day, Ellie is approached by Paul, a sweet but inarticulate football player, to help him write love letters to his crush Aster. Ellie reluntanctly agrees, but as she learns more about Aster, she soon finds herself falling for Aster as well.

Fear Street Part 2: 1978 (2021) N

Director: Leigh Janiak

Cast: Sadie Sink, Emily Rudd, Ryan Simpkins, McCable Slye, Gillian Jacobs

Runtime: 109 Minutes

Rotten Tomatoes: 90%| IMDb: 6.8

In 1978, Shadyside, the campers and counselors of Camp Nightwing face a fight for their lives as the evil spirit of the witch, Sarah Fier, corrupts the mind of another Shadysider, sending them into a murderous rampage.

Moxie (2021) N

Director: Amy Poehler

Cast: Hadley Robinson, Lauren Tsai, Alycia Pascual-Pena, Nico Hiraga, Sabrina Haskett

Runtime: 111 Minutes

Rotten Tomatoes: 69% | IMDb: 6.7

Vivian, inspired by the actions of a new friend, and equally inspired by the rebellious youth of her mother’s past, takes the fight directly to the ongoing sexism in her school.

What is your favourite teen movie on Netflix? Do you agree with the critics of Rotten Tomatoes and the members of IMDb? Let us know in the commeents below!