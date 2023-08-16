‘Bonus Family’ Sequel Movie ‘Long Live the Bonus Family’ Arrives on Netflix

Long Live the Bonus Family (known as Länge leve Bonusfamiljen in its local language) is now streaming on Netflix following its release in Sweden in late 2022.

First announced in late 2021, the movie would be a sequel to the long-running Swedish drama that Netflix holds exclusively in international territories.

Netflix first began streaming the show in October 2017 following its earlier debut on SVT, with seasons 2 and 3 being added in July 2018 and 2019, respectively. The most recent fourth season arrived on Netflix in December 2021.

The movie arrives on Netflix globally today as a bit of a surprise. After all, the movie was omitted from the August 2023 lineup.

Long Live the Bonus Family is directed by Felix Herngren, who was also involved in the original series plus has also written and directed The 101-Year-Old Man Who Skipped Out on the Bill and Disappeared and Anxious People exclusively for the streaming service.

Here’s what you can expect from the movie:

“Lisa and Patrik have patched up their marriage after Patrik’s infidelity, but everything turns upside down when they receive a letter from the district court about their divorce papers, which Lisa had forgotten she had filed.”

The cast for the follow-up includes Erik Johansson, Vera Vitali, Frank Dorsin, Philoue Blomquist, Lilly Lexfors, Martin Luuk, Måns Nathanaelson, Fredrik Hallgren, Klara Hodell, Johan Ulveson, Marianne Mörck, and Christer Lindarw.

Continuing in the footsteps of the original series, the movie is available in both the original Swedish audio language with a number of subtitle options and an English dub is also available.

Netflix has the international rights to Long Live the Bonus Family for just under a year, expiring in May 2024. The series will remain on Netflix for a while longer, with that currently set to expire in December 2026 in full. Removal dates are subject to change, regional differences and of course, renewal.

Will there be a season 5 of Bonus Family on Netflix?

Given the nature of a sequel movie and the movie seeks to conclude the story of the Bonus Family, it’s unlikely we’ll see a fifth season of the Swedish show anytime soon. There’s currently no reporting t

Will you be watching Long Live the Bonus Family on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.