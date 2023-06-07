‘Deliver Me’ Swedish Crime-Drama Series: Everything We Know So Far

An exciting new Swedish thriller, Deliver Me, will be making its way to Netflix sometime in 2024. Filming is currently ongoing for Deliver Me, and we’ll be keeping track of everything you need to know about the Swedish series, including, the plot, cast news, proudction updates, and the Netflix release date.

Deliver Me is an upcoming Swedish Netflix Original thriller series written by Alex Haridi, and directed by Anna Zackrisson. The series is an adaptation of the novel of the same name by author Malin Persson Giolito. Amanda Högberg is also one of the writers for the series.

Director Anna Zackrisson had the following to say about the project;

“It’s a dynamic mix of new talent and experienced actors. We just started filming two weeks ago and I’m wildly impressed by all of them. They are powerful and fearless in depicting this vulnerable story. I’m excited to be embarking on this journey with them.”

Sofia Lindberg, Frida Asp, and Fatima Varhos are listed as the producers. Asp’s and Varhos’ Stockholm-based production studio Asp Varhos is responsible for the production of the series.

When is Deliver Me coming to Netflix?

An official release date has yet to be announced by Netflix. However, we can confirm that Deliver Me will be coming to the streaming service sometime in 2024.

What is the plot of Deliver Me?

The synopsis for Deliver Me has been sourced from Netflix:

Snow falls softly over a desolate playground. A fourteen-year-old boy lays face down in front of a swing set as his life drains out of the gaping wound in his head. Behind him stands his best friend, a warm gun in his trembling hand. When children commit horrible crimes, who bears responsibility? And what does it do to us all when we allow ourselves to view children as monsters? At the center of this gut-wrenching story are the lost children: those we fail to catch before they fall between the cracks – whether due to negligence, poverty, or social alienation. The single mothers, the grocer in the town square, the local cop – no one is left untouched in a society where escalating violence is taking over struggling fringe communities.

Who are the cast members of Deliver Me?

Ardalan Esmaili plays the role of Farid. Esmaili recently starred in the Danish Netflix original film A Beautiful Life, where he played the role of Patrick. Outside of Netflix, he is known for starring in the movie romance thriller Charmer, and the thriller series Greyzone.

Yusra Warsama plays the role of Leila. Warsama has yet to star in a Netflix project. She is most well known for her role as Dr. Nadia in the Hulu series Castle Rock, Nafula in the British war-drama Our Girl, and Lauren Dalby in The Last Days on Mars.

Mahmut Savakci plays the role Sudden. Savaki will be making his Netflix debut in Deliver Me. His most recognizable roles are Isak in Top Dog, Abdulkarim in Easy Money, and Dragan Stankovic in Torpederna.

Ane Dahl Torp plays the role of Jill. Deliver Me will be the Netflix debut for Torp, he is known for her roles in movies such as The Wave, Cold Lunch, and Pedersen: High-School Teacher.

The remaining cast members of Deliver Me are;

Henrik Norlén as Teo

Jhullian Carlsson as Livvakt

Solomon Njie as Mehdi

Olle Strand as Dogge

Yasir Hassan as Billy

What is the production status of Deliver Me?

Official Production Status: Filming (Last Updated: 07/06/2023)

It has been reported that filming for Deliver Me began in February 2023.

IMDb Pro is reporting the start date as February 18th, 2023.

Filming is taking place in various locations around Sweden’s capital, Stockholm.

The series is being produced by Stockholm-based production studio Asp Varhos.

Are you looking forward to watching Deliver Me on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!