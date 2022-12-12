‘Call Me Chihiro’ Japanese Drama Movie: Coming to Netflix in February 2023 and What We Know So Far

Coming to Netflix in February 2023 is the live-action adaptation of the Japanese manga Chihiro San. We’re keeping track of everything you need to know about Call Me Chihiro, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Call Me Chihiro is an upcoming Japanese Netflix Original drama movie co-written by screenwriter Sawai Kaori, and director Imaizumi Rikiya. The movie is also an adaptation of the manga Chihiro-san by author Yasuda Hiroyuki.

Director Imaizumi Rikiya previously worked on movies such as The Cat Escaped, Skeleton Flowers, and On the Street.

When is the Call Me Chihiro Netflix release date?

Thanks to some of the promotional material released by Netflix, we can confirm that Call Me Chihiro is coming to Netflix on Thursday, February 23rd, 2023.

Netflix hasn’t officially unveiled its trailer for Call Me Chihiro, however, a trailer for the movie can still be found on YouTube.

What is the plot of Call Me Chihiro?

The synopsis has been sourced from Netflix:

I’m sure you’ll want to meet her. Chihiro is a former sex worker who works at a bento shop in a small seaside town. She has a foul mouth and goes at her own pace. and she is free. Such a girl is floating in the city. She is a strange “adult”. But for some reason, I want to meet her. An elementary school student waiting for her mother to come home, a high school girl who can’t say what she really thinks, and a homeless man who doesn’t talk much. Let’s go meet Chihiro to experience this wonder.

Who are the cast members of Call Me Chihiro?

In the lead role of Chihiro is Japanese actress Arimura Kasumi. Some Netflix subscribers will already be familiar with Kasumi who previously starred in the live-action Rurouni Kenshin movies, The Beginning and The Final, in the role of Yukishiro Tomoe. Outside of Netflix, Kasumi has starred in plenty of dramas and movies, including live-action adaptations of Erased, I Am a Hero, and March Comes in Like a Lion.

Toyoshima Hana has been cast in the supporting role of Seo Kuniko. Call Me Chihiro will be Hana’s Netflix debut. Outside of Netflix, the actress has starred in many supporting roles across multiple movies and Japanese dramas.

Lily Franky has been cast in the supporting role of Utsumi. Franky previously starred in both seasons of The Naked Director in the role of Takei Michiro.

Fubuki Jun has been cast in the supporting role of Tae. She previously starred in the live-action adaptations of the Full Metal Alchemist movies Revenge Scar and Final Transmutation in the role of Pinako Rockbell.

Other supporting cast members of the movie are; Shimada Tetta, Hirata Mitsuru, Negishi Toshie, Wakaba Ryuya, Sakuma Yui, Nagasawa Itsuki, Suzuki Keiichi, and Ichikawa Miwako.

What is the movie runtime?

It has been confirmed that the movie has a runtime of 131 minutes.

Are you looking forward to watching Call Me Chihiro? Let us know in the comments below!