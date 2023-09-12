Cigarette Girl Indonesian Romantic Drama: Coming to Netflix in November 2023

The adaptation of Ratih Kumala’s Cigarette Girl is coming to Netflix on November 2nd, 2023. The Indonesian drama stars Dian Sastrowardoyo and Ario Bayu. We’ve got everything you need to know about Cigarette Girl, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Cigarette Girl is an upcoming Indonesian Netflix Original romantic period-drama which is directed by Ifa Isfansyah and Kamila Andini. The series was written by Tanya Yuson and is an adaptation of the novel of the same name by author Ratih Kumala. Base Entertainment is the production company behind the series.

When is Cigarette Girl coming to Netflix?

We can confirm that the first season of Cigarette Girl will be released on Netflix on November 2nd, 2023.

However, depending where you are in the world will depend on whether or not you’ll receive the Indonesian drama on November 1st, or November 2nd. If you live in the UK, Europe, or the USA you will receive the series on November 1st, 2023. Countries in Asia will receive the drama on November 2nd, 2023.

If you search for the drama on the Netflix App you can set a reminder for yourself.

What is the plot of Cigarette Girl?

The synopsis for Cigarette Girl has been sourced from IMDb:

“Soeraja is the owner of the dying Djagad Raya kretek factory. However, he actually wanted to meet a woman who was not his wife, namely Jeng Yah. The wife was jealous because it was her husband’s last request. However, Soeraja’s three children, namely Lebas, Karim, and Tegar, continued to search for Jeng Yah’s where abouts throughout the island of Java. While on a journey to find traces of Jeng Yah, they meet a vanity worker who uncovers the origins of Djagad Raya Clove Cigarettes to become the number one kretek cigarette in Indonesia and also learns about the love story of his father and Jeng Yah.”

Who are the cast members of Cigarette Girl?

Dian Sastrowardoyo plays the role of Dasiyah. Previously, Dian Sastrowardoyo starred in the 2018 Netflix film The Night Comes for Us.

Ario Bayu plays the role of Soeraja. The actor will make his Netflix debut in Cigarette Girl.

The remaining cast members are;

Arya Saloka as Lebas

Putri Marino as Arum

Ibnu Jamil as Seno

Sheila Dara Aisha as Purwanti

Tissa Biani Azzahra as Rukayah

Sha Ine Febriyanti as Roemasia

Rukman Rosadi as Idroes Moeria

Winky Wiryawan as Tegar

Dimas Aditya as Karim

Verdi Solaiman as Soedjagad

Tutie Kirana as Purwanti (Young)

Pritty Timothy as Soeraja (Young)

Nungi Kusumanstuti as Rukayah (Young)

What is the episode count?

We can confirm that Cigarette Girl has an episode count of five. Runtimes are yet to be confirmed.

Are you looking forward to watching Cigarette Girl on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!