‘Copycat Killer’ Season 2 on Netflix: Renewal Status and What We Know So Far

The past week saw the excellent debut of the exciting new Taiwanese crime drama Copycat Killer. After an impressive first season, the question now is will Netflix be renewing the series for a second season? For now, we’re waiting for Netflix to make a decision on the future of the series, and we’ll be covering everything related to a second season of Copycat Killer on Netflix.

Copycat Killer is a Taiwanese Netflix Original crime-drama series written by Miyuki Miyabe, and directed by Henri Chang, and Jung-chi Chang. The series is produced by Hank Tseng, with production handled by Green Grass Productions.

The series is the first Taiwanese drama on Netflix in 2023.

A serial killer taps into the media’s interest in his murders and ruthlessly manipulates their victims, the police and the media like a puppet master, turning the case into a national spectacle.

Copycat Killer Season 2 Netflix Renewal Status

Netflix Renewal Status: Pending (04/04/2023)

At the time of writing Netflix has yet to renew Copycat Killer for a second season, but, when you consider that the series has been available to stream for less than a week it’s unsurprising.

Within the first week, the series has made it into 19 different top ten lists around the world, including, Japan, Indonesia, UAE, and Greece. However, globally, the series is currently ranked 15th on the television list.

Once we receive our first batch of weekly viewing data, we can get an idea of how well Copycat Killer has performed in the first week, and what it will need to achieve to earn a renewal.

Will Netflix renew?

This will entirely depend on how well the series performs over the next several weeks. While it may not be making an impression in English-speaking countries, Copycat Killer has already begun to perform well in Asian countries.

Does the story need a second season?

In the end, the serial killer Noh aka TBS news reporter He-Ping is set up, his confession heard and arrested for his crimes.

It took a grand effort from prosecutor Kuo to get the confession from He-Ping, as he had to trick the serial killer into revealing himself. Kuo did this by requesting an invite to He-Ping’s show where he would loudly interrupt with a phone call, and pretend to have a conversation with the real ‘Noh.’ This pushed He-Ping over the edge as his own self-importance to be acknowledged for his work forced him into claiming credit for the crimes of Noh. With the confession heard, in front of witnesses, He-Ping is arrested.

He-Ping is sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, however, it is the serial killer who gets the last laugh. While leaving the courtroom, the courthouse is mobbed by angry protestors where a masked individual approaches him, and stabs He-Ping before he can be taken into custody. He-Ping wanted to go out on his own terms and had set up his own death if he was convicted, once again taking control of the narrative of the story.

A while later, everyone has begun to move on with their lives, and the ghost of Noh and He-Ping is being left behind. This is ironic as He-Ping was determined to leave a traumatizing scar on the world.

Ironically, no copycat murders actually took place in a series titled ‘Copycat Killer’ so a second season could be focused on a brand new serial killer, who after being inspired by the actions of He-Ping takes on the persona of Noh, and pick up where the dead serial killer left off.

He-Ping’s self-importance is what got him caught in the first place, and the idea of anyone taking credit for his work would have angered him. However, if he was the one to have selected a protege, another person to carry out his work as Noh in case of his death, then his story continues.

Which cast members would return for a second season?

We would expect to see the following cast members return;

Chris Wu as Hsiao-Chi Kuo

Jack Yao as He Ping (for potential flashbacks)

Cammy Chiang as Yen-Jhen Lu

Yan-Hsi Hou as Da-Chao Jhang

Chia Yen Ko as Yun-Huei Hu

Tsung-Hua Tou as Shang-Yong Lin

Ally Chiu as Yu Tong Lin

Would you like to see a second season of Copycat Killer? Let us know in the comments below!