Every Season of ‘Powerpuff Girls’ Makes Return on Netflix

Netflix just got a classic cartoon and some specials in the form of the original Powerpuff Girls series, which rejoins Netflix having left seven years ago.

Created by Craig McCracken (the writer behind Netflix’s Kid Cosmic), the original Powerpuff Girls series ran between 1998 and 2005 across six seasons and 76 episodes.

All 76 episodes are now streaming on Netflix as of April 2nd, 2023 with Powerpuff Girls: ‘Twas The Fight Before Christmas (2003) and The Powerpuff Girls Rule!!! (2008) was also added to Netflix on April 1st, 2023. They’ve been licensed to Netflix for two years meaning it’s subject for removal in 2025.

The series featured the voices of Cathy Cavadini, Tara Strong, and Elizabeth Daily. The show was about sisters Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup dedicating their lives to saving the world from crime and fighting forces of evil.

No other Netflix regions received the show.

Netflix USA had previously been the streaming home for Powerpuff Girls but not for an extended period of time. According to newonnetflix.info, it first appeared in September 2014, with a single season added before the remaining five were added in 2015.

Sadly, its time on Netflix in full was brief being removed in full in 2016.

Could more Cartoon Network shows jump to Netflix?

With the return of Powerpuff Girls, it’s easy to envision this is the start of other Cartoon Network shows potentially rejoining Netflix.

After all, Netflix used to be home to a large catalog of Cartoon Network shows like Chowder, The Adventures of Bill & Mandy, and Camp Lazlo, among many more, as we were reminded this weekend.

We’ve seen in recent months since the Warner Bros. Discovery merger that they’ve been much more open to licensing and working with other distributors like Netflix again. Case in point, we’ve seen the DC show Dead Boy Detectives sold to Netflix.

We spoke to RegularCapital on Twitter (an account that follows all the goings on of Warner Bros Discovery and its subsidiaries), who told us, “WBD has been licensing programming to other streamers lately for a bit more cash, as the old strategy of everything on one streamer doesn’t work.”

A live-action Powerpuff Girls series was in development for The CW, but after the project was scrapped and reworked, it’s currently unclear where it is in development.

Will you be watching Powerpuff Girls on Netflix again? Let us know in the comments down below.