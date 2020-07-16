‘Cursed’ Season 1: Netflix Release Time & Everything You Need To Know

Netflix has made its intentions clear that they want to create epic fantasy-dramas that can be loved by subscribers worldwide. Cursed is its next big fantasy series that’s coming to Netflix on July 17th, 2020 and we’ve got everything you need to know ahead of its Netflix release.
Cursed is an upcoming Netflix Original series based on the illustrated YA novel of the same name by Tom Wheeler. Illustrations were drawn by Frank Miller. Both serve as the writers of the Netflix series and will also serve as executive producers. Directing duties have been split amongst three directors, Jon East (Killing Eve), Zetna Fuentes (One Life to Live), Daniel Netthiem (The Hunter).
What time will Cursed season 1 be on Netflix?
As per all Netflix Originals, the series is arriving at midnight in Los Angeles on July 16th, 2020. Just in case you’re not living on the West Coast, we’ve got our trusty table of every Netflix region below. You can find out your timezone and how to convert the times below here.
|Time Zone
|Time available to stream
|Pacific Standard Time
|12:00 AM (GMT-7)
|Mountain Standard Time
|1:00 AM (GMT-6)
|Central Standard Time
|2:00 AM (GMT-5)
|Eastern Standard Time
|3:00 AM (GMT-4)
|British Daylight Savings Time
|08:00 AM (GMT)
|Central European Time
|08:00 AM (GMT+1)
|Eastern European Time
|09:00 AM (GMT+2)
|India Standard Time
|12:30 PM (GMT+5:30)
|Japan Standard Time
|16:00 PM (GMT+9)
|Australian Eastern Time
|18:00 PM (GMT+11)
|New Zealand Day Light Time
|20:00 PM (GMT+13)
How are the reviews for Cursed on Netflix?
There are currently 0 reviews up as the series was not offered to journalists and critics in advance of its Netflix release. Whether that’s a positive for the series or a negative is down to you.
When is the Netflix release date for Cursed?
It has finally been confirmed that Cursed season 1 will be coming to Netflix on July 17th, 2020.
We’ve known for almost a month that the release date could be July 17th, after a fan account helped leak the release date.
— a countdown until @cursednetflix comes out (july 17th) ⋆*｡✧˖*°࿐ pic.twitter.com/h7kBJdkIE5
— elif (@cursednimue) May 21, 2020
After reaching out for more details, the release date was revealed by the Spanish Cosmopolitan.
We previously reported that Cursed would be coming to Netflix in the Spring of 2020 after online suppliers had quoted a Spring 2020 release date on the advertisement of the book for the series adaptation.
What is the plot of Cursed?
The series is told through the eyes of Nimue, a young rebellious teenage heroine whose destiny lies in helping Arthur, a young mercenary to ascend to the throne of Camelot. After the death of her mother, Nimue enlists the help Arthur on her quest to deliver an ancient and powerful sword to Merlin the Wizard.
Who stars in Cursed?
Confirmed cast members with roles are as follows:
|Role
|Cast Member
|Where Have I Seen Heard Them Before?
|Nimue
|Katherine Langford
|Love, Simon | 13 Reasons Why | Knives Out
|King Arthur
|Devon Turell
|Barry | Ophelia | The Professor
|Merlin
|Gustaf Skarsgard
|Vikings | Westworld | The Way Back
|Rugen The Leper King
|Ólafur Darri Ólafsson
|Murder Mystery | Trapped | The Meg
|Cumber the Ice King
|Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson
|Alpha | Atomic Blonde | Game of Thrones
|Red Spear
|Bella Dayne
|Troy: Fall of a City | Sex, Guaranteed | Plebs
|Bu’Luf
|Perry Fitzpatrick
|This Is England ’86 | All the Devil’s Men | Weekender
|Gawain
|Matt Stokoe
|Bodyguard | Jamestown | Misfits
|Isma
|Natasha Culzac
|Men in Black: International | The Strangers |
|Josse
|Tobi King Bakare
|Temple
|Yeva
|Olwen Fouéré
|The Survivalist | Mandy | This Must Be the Place
|Druna
|Jennifer Saayeng
|Summer of Rockets | Vera | Emerald City
Cast Members with unconfirmed roles are as follows:
|Role
|Cast Member
|Where Have I Seen Heard Them Before?
|TBA
|Sebastian Armesto
|Harlots | Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides | Marie Antoinette
|TBA
|Shalom Brune-Franklin
|The State | Bad Mothers | Our Girl
|TBA
|Emily Coates
|Flack | Warren | Ackley Bridge
|TBA
|Billy Jenkins
|The Crown | Holmes & Watson | Humans
|TBA
|Peter Mullen
|Ozark | Tyrannosaur | The Magdalene Sisters
|TBA
|Lily Newmark
|Pin Cushion | Juliet, Naked | Sex Education
|TBA
|Daniel Sharman
|Immortals | The Collection | Teen Wolf
|TBA
|Catherine Walker
|A Dark Song | Leap Year | Patrick’s Day
|TBA
|Adaku Ononogbo
|Jessica Jones | Dietland | Shankman’s
So Cursed is based on a comic book?
It’s an Illustrated YA Novel and not a comic book. Frank Miller and author Tom Wheeler collaborated on the project together to tell the story of King Arthur from the point of view of the Lady of the Lake.
The comic was released on October 1st, 2019. The second image was meant to be the first cover but this has now been changed to orange cover on the left below.
Behind the scenes of Cursed
There have been plenty of behind the scenes photos of Cursed.
Production history for Cursed season 1 on Netflix
Filming concluded by the end of September 2019 and had been ongoing since March 2019.
Multiple locations were used throughout filming, including Frensham Little Pond in Frensham, Albury Park in Surrey, Bradford-on-Avon, and Clearwell Caves in the Forest of Dean. These locations are all in the United Kingdom.
Once the series completed filming (and no doubt throughout) the VFX team then took control of the project. Double Negative is behind the VFX for the series who is currently working on The Matrix 4 and Netflix’s upcoming sci-fi series, Away. They’ve also worked on Tenet, Jumanji, Men in Black, Avengers: Endgame and Godzilla.
How many episodes will Cursed debut?
It has been confirmed that Cursed will air ten episodes for the first season. This is the typical amount of episodes of Netflix orders for its Originals.
What are the episode run times?
There’s no confirmation on the run times for episodes of Cursed. It’s a safe bet each episode will be roughly fifty to sixty minutes long.
Episode titles
The episode titles for Cursed have been revealed, we now also know which order the episodes are being released in:
|Episode
|Title
|Written By
|1
|Alone
|Janet Lin
|2
|Bring Us in Good Ale
|Tom Wheeler
|3
|Cursed
|Tom Wheeler
|4
|Festa and Moreli
|William Wheeler
|5
|Nimue
|Tom Wheeler
|6
|Poisons
|Tom Wheeler
|7
|Queen of the Fey
|Robbie Thompson
|8
|The Joining
|Leila Gerstein
|9
|The Red Lake
|Rachel Shukert
|10
|The Sacrifice
|Tom Wheeler
Will Cursed be available to stream in my region?
Cursed is a full Netflix Original, therefore, all regions with access to Netflix will receive the series.
