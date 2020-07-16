What's on Netflix > Netflix News > ‘Cursed’ Season 1: Netflix Release Time & Everything You Need To Know

‘Cursed’ Season 1: Netflix Release Time & Everything You Need To Know

by @JRobinsonWoN on July 16, 2020, 3:18 pm EST

Cursed – Copyright. Netflix

Netflix has made its intentions clear that they want to create epic fantasy-dramas that can be loved by subscribers worldwide. Cursed is its next big fantasy series that’s coming to Netflix on July 17th, 2020 and we’ve got everything you need to know ahead of its Netflix release.

Cursed is an upcoming Netflix Original series based on the illustrated YA novel of the same name by Tom Wheeler. Illustrations were drawn by Frank Miller. Both serve as the writers of the Netflix series and will also serve as executive producers. Directing duties have been split amongst three directors, Jon East (Killing Eve), Zetna Fuentes (One Life to Live), Daniel Netthiem (The Hunter).

What time will Cursed season 1 be on Netflix?

As per all Netflix Originals, the series is arriving at midnight in Los Angeles on July 16th, 2020. Just in case you’re not living on the West Coast, we’ve got our trusty table of every Netflix region below. You can find out your timezone and how to convert the times below here.

Time ZoneTime available to stream
Pacific Standard Time12:00 AM (GMT-7)
Mountain Standard Time1:00 AM (GMT-6)
Central Standard Time2:00 AM (GMT-5)
Eastern Standard Time3:00 AM (GMT-4)
British Daylight Savings Time08:00 AM (GMT)
Central European Time08:00 AM (GMT+1)
Eastern European Time09:00 AM (GMT+2)
India Standard Time12:30 PM (GMT+5:30)
Japan Standard Time16:00 PM (GMT+9)
Australian Eastern Time18:00 PM (GMT+11)
New Zealand Day Light Time20:00 PM (GMT+13)

How are the reviews for Cursed on Netflix?

There are currently 0 reviews up as the series was not offered to journalists and critics in advance of its Netflix release. Whether that’s a positive for the series or a negative is down to you.

Cursed is available for pre-order on Amazon and various online stores

What is the plot of Cursed?

The series is told through the eyes of Nimue, a young rebellious teenage heroine whose destiny lies in helping Arthur, a young mercenary to ascend to the throne of Camelot. After the death of her mother, Nimue enlists the help Arthur on her quest to deliver an ancient and powerful sword to Merlin the Wizard.

Pictured: Katherine Langford – Copyright. Netflix

Who stars in Cursed?

Confirmed cast members with roles are as follows:

RoleCast MemberWhere Have I Seen Heard Them Before?
NimueKatherine LangfordLove, Simon | 13 Reasons Why | Knives Out
King ArthurDevon TurellBarry | Ophelia | The Professor
MerlinGustaf SkarsgardVikings | Westworld | The Way Back
Rugen The Leper KingÓlafur Darri ÓlafssonMurder Mystery | Trapped | The Meg
Cumber the Ice KingJóhannes Haukur JóhannessonAlpha | Atomic Blonde | Game of Thrones
Red SpearBella DayneTroy: Fall of a City | Sex, Guaranteed | Plebs
Bu’LufPerry FitzpatrickThis Is England ’86 | All the Devil’s Men | Weekender
GawainMatt StokoeBodyguard | Jamestown | Misfits
IsmaNatasha CulzacMen in Black: International | The Strangers |
JosseTobi King BakareTemple
YevaOlwen FouéréThe Survivalist | Mandy | This Must Be the Place
DrunaJennifer SaayengSummer of Rockets | Vera | Emerald City

Cast Members with unconfirmed roles are as follows:

RoleCast MemberWhere Have I Seen Heard Them Before?
TBASebastian ArmestoHarlots | Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides | Marie Antoinette
TBAShalom Brune-FranklinThe State | Bad Mothers | Our Girl
TBAEmily CoatesFlack | Warren | Ackley Bridge
TBABilly JenkinsThe Crown | Holmes & Watson | Humans
TBAPeter MullenOzark | Tyrannosaur | The Magdalene Sisters
TBALily NewmarkPin Cushion | Juliet, Naked | Sex Education
TBADaniel SharmanImmortals | The Collection | Teen Wolf
TBACatherine WalkerA Dark Song | Leap Year | Patrick’s Day
TBAAdaku OnonogboJessica Jones | Dietland | Shankman’s

 

So Cursed is based on a comic book?

It’s an Illustrated YA Novel and not a comic book. Frank Miller and author Tom Wheeler collaborated on the project together to tell the story of King Arthur from the point of view of the Lady of the Lake.

The comic was released on October 1st, 2019. The second image was meant to be the first cover but this has now been changed to orange cover on the left below.

Behind the scenes of Cursed

There have been plenty of behind the scenes photos of Cursed.

Production history for Cursed season 1 on Netflix

Filming concluded by the end of September 2019 and had been ongoing since March 2019.

Multiple locations were used throughout filming, including Frensham Little Pond in Frensham, Albury Park in Surrey, Bradford-on-Avon, and Clearwell Caves in the Forest of Dean. These locations are all in the United Kingdom.

Once the series completed filming (and no doubt throughout) the VFX team then took control of the project. Double Negative is behind the VFX for the series who is currently working on The Matrix 4 and Netflix’s upcoming sci-fi series, Away. They’ve also worked on Tenet, Jumanji, Men in Black, Avengers: Endgame and Godzilla.

Pictured: Gustaf Skarsgård – Copyright. Netflix

How many episodes will Cursed debut?

It has been confirmed that Cursed will air ten episodes for the first season. This is the typical amount of episodes of Netflix orders for its Originals.

What are the episode run times?

There’s no confirmation on the run times for episodes of Cursed. It’s a safe bet each episode will be roughly fifty to sixty minutes long.

Pictured: Katherine Langford (left) and Devon Terrell (right) – Copyright. Netflix

Episode titles

The episode titles for Cursed have been revealed, we now also know which order the episodes are being released in:

EpisodeTitleWritten By
1AloneJanet Lin
2Bring Us in Good AleTom Wheeler
3CursedTom Wheeler
4Festa and MoreliWilliam Wheeler
5NimueTom Wheeler
6PoisonsTom Wheeler
7Queen of the FeyRobbie Thompson
8The JoiningLeila Gerstein
9The Red LakeRachel Shukert
10The SacrificeTom Wheeler
Will Cursed be available to stream in my region?

Cursed is a full Netflix Original, therefore, all regions with access to Netflix will receive the series.

Pictured: Daniel Sharman – Copyright. Netflix

Are you looking forward to the release of Cursed? Let us know in the comments below!

