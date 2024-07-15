‘Dead Boy Detectives’ Season 2: Has Netflix Renewed or Canceled?

Dead Boy Detectives, the paranormal series set within Netflix’s The Sandman Universe, started with fantastic reviews from critics and casual viewers when it launched in April 2024, but how is viewership, and will the show return? Here’s the current renewal status as of July 2024 and what we know about any potential season 2.

Created by Neil Gaiman, the Dead Boy Detectives have their origin within the Sandman comics, making their first appearance in Sandman issue #25. Over the years, the duo have had adventures in comic books written by various authors.

The TV show is not a one-to-one adaptation of any of the comics, unlike The Sandman series, which is incredibly faithful to its source material. Developed by Steve Yockey (The Flight Attendant) and Beth Schwartz (Arrow), the 8-episode series stars George Rexstrew, Jayden Revri, Kassius Nelson, Briana Cuoco, Ruth Connell, Yuyu Kitamura, and Jenn Lyon.

Dead Boy Detectives Season 2 Renewal Status

Official Renewal Status: Pending

Our Renewal Prediction: Likely Cancelation

As of July 2024, Netflix has not officially renewed Dead Boy Detectives for season 2, but fans have been buoyed by a recent interview with Greg Berlanti that suggests more is on the way, although Netflix has not officially renewed and declined to comment when asked.

The recent interview comes from Deadline, who spoke with Berlanti (who serves as executive producer on Dead Boy Detectives), and the interviewer suggested that the series had been renewed. Mike Fleming Jr asked:

“You were so prolific in the DC series game that we speculated maybe you should take over when Walter Hamada left. James Gunn and Peter Safran now reign. You have Dead Boy Detectives returning, but have your superhero ambitions waned?”

While Berlanti didn’t confirm the renewal in his response, he didn’t deny it either, and there’s no way to misinterpret that question. Instead, he talked about DC in general and his time working on the CW titles.

Given how the show ends on a cliffhanger, seeing (spoiler) Niko seemingly alive and well after ‘dying’ while holding the trinket handed to her by Tragic Mick (Michael Beach), it’s all set up for a second season. Plus, Netflix has shown plenty of intent to extend the Sandman Universe after renewing the mothership series for more episodes.

Steve Yockey’s WGA profile and numerous other people connected to the show suggest, at the very least, that there’s been some early development work on a season 2. In numerous interviews, the creators have suggested more could be on the way.

One show we’re looking to for performance benchmarking is Lockwood & Co., which was famously canceled midway through 2023, ending after only a single season. We’ll need to see Dead Boy Detectives surpass the performance of that show, at the very least, at a shot of getting a renewal.