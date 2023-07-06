List of Netflix Comedy Stand-up Specials Released in 2023

Netflix’s library of stand-up specials has now surpassed over 300 titles and 2023 has over a dozen of new specials added thus far. Below is a full recap of all the new stand-up comedy specials Netflix has added throughout the year.
You may notice that Netflix has significantly slowed the release of stand-up specials in recent years, and that’s painfully clear in 2023. In the first six months of 2023, Netflix only released 16 new stand-up specials, whereas in the same timespan in 2022, there were 33 specials.
This is almost certainly a direct effect of reduced payments Netflix is forking out for specials as outlined by the WSJ in late 2022.
Netflix Original Stand-up Specials Released in 2023
- Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger
- Released on Netflix: January 10th, 2023
- IMDb Score: 6.5/10
- Debut special
- Jim Jefferies: High n’ Dry
- Released on Netflix: February 14th, 2023
- IMDb Score: 7.1/10
- Fourth special at Netflix
- Whindersson Nunes: Preaching to the Choir
- Released on Netflix: February 19th, 2023
- Third special at Netflix
- Sommore: Queen Chandelier
- Released on Netflix: February 21st, 2023
- IMDb Score: 5.9/10
- Debut special at Netflix
- Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
- Released on Netflix: March 4th, 2023 (this was a live broadcast)
- IMDb Score: 6.8/10
- Second special at Netflix
- Bert Kreischer: Razzle Dazzle
- Released on Netflix: March 14th, 2023
- IMDb Score: 7.0/10
- Third stand-up special at Netflix (also released a reality series)
- Mae Martin: SAP
- Released on Netflix: March 28th, 2023
- IMDb Score: 6.2/10
- Debut special at Netflix
- Mo’Nique: My Name is Mo’Nique
- Released on Netflix: April 4th, 2023
- IMDb Score: 5.3/10
- Debut special at Netflix
- Leanne Morgan: I’m Every Woman
- Released on Netflix: April 11, 2023
- IMDb Score: 7.1/10
- Debut special at Netflix
- Celeste Barber: Fine, thanks
- Released on Netflix: April 12th, 2023
- IMDb Score: 5.4/10
- Debut special at Netflix
- John Mulaney: Baby J
- Released on Netflix: April 25th, 2023
- IMDb Score: 7.5/10
- Third solo special at Netflix (also appeared in Oh, Hello on Broadway)
- Hannah Gadsby: Something Special
- Released on Netflix: May 9th, 2023
- IMDb Score: 6.6/10
- Third special at Netflix
- Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer
- Released on Netflix: May 23rd, 2023
- IMDb Score: 7.2/10
- Second solo special (also featured in two compilations)
- Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
- Released on Netflix: June 13th, 2023
- IMDb Score: 5.6/10
- Third solo special at Netflix (also had their own Presents at the Netflix is a Joke festival)
- 85 South: Ghetto Legends
- Released on Netflix: June 20th, 2023
- IMDb Score: 4.0/10
- Tom Segura: Sledgehammer
- Released on Netflix: July 4th, 2023
- IMDb Score: 7.3/10
- Third solo special at Netflix
We'll update this towards the end of the year to reflect all of the new stand-up specials on Netflix.
What’s been your favorite new stand-up special so far in 2023? Let us know in the comments.