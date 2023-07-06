List of Netflix Comedy Stand-up Specials Released in 2023

Netflix’s library of stand-up specials has now surpassed over 300 titles and 2023 has over a dozen of new specials added thus far. Below is a full recap of all the new stand-up comedy specials Netflix has added throughout the year.

You may notice that Netflix has significantly slowed the release of stand-up specials in recent years, and that’s painfully clear in 2023. In the first six months of 2023, Netflix only released 16 new stand-up specials, whereas in the same timespan in 2022, there were 33 specials.

This is almost certainly a direct effect of reduced payments Netflix is forking out for specials as outlined by the WSJ in late 2022.

Netflix Original Stand-up Specials Released in 2023

Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger Released on Netflix: January 10th, 2023 IMDb Score: 6.5/10 Debut special

Jim Jefferies: High n’ Dry Released on Netflix: February 14th, 2023 IMDb Score: 7.1/10 Fourth special at Netflix

Whindersson Nunes: Preaching to the Choir Released on Netflix: February 19th, 2023 Third special at Netflix

Sommore: Queen Chandelier Released on Netflix: February 21st, 2023 IMDb Score: 5.9/10 Debut special at Netflix

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage Released on Netflix: March 4th, 2023 (this was a live broadcast) IMDb Score: 6.8/10 Second special at Netflix



Bert Kreischer: Razzle Dazzle Released on Netflix: March 14th, 2023 IMDb Score: 7.0/10 Third stand-up special at Netflix (also released a reality series)

Mae Martin: SAP Released on Netflix: March 28th, 2023 IMDb Score: 6.2/10 Debut special at Netflix

Mo’Nique: My Name is Mo’Nique Released on Netflix: April 4th, 2023 IMDb Score: 5.3/10 Debut special at Netflix



Leanne Morgan: I’m Every Woman Released on Netflix: April 11, 2023 IMDb Score: 7.1/10 Debut special at Netflix

Celeste Barber: Fine, thanks Released on Netflix: April 12th, 2023 IMDb Score: 5.4/10 Debut special at Netflix

John Mulaney: Baby J Released on Netflix: April 25th, 2023 IMDb Score: 7.5/10 Third solo special at Netflix (also appeared in Oh, Hello on Broadway)



Hannah Gadsby: Something Special Released on Netflix : May 9th, 2023 IMDb Score: 6.6/10 Third special at Netflix

Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer Released on Netflix: May 23rd, 2023 IMDb Score: 7.2/10 Second solo special (also featured in two compilations)

Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact Released on Netflix: June 13th, 2023 IMDb Score: 5.6/10 Third solo special at Netflix (also had their own Presents at the Netflix is a Joke festival)

85 South: Ghetto Legends Released on Netflix: June 20th, 2023 IMDb Score: 4.0/10



Tom Segura: Sledgehammer Released on Netflix: July 4th, 2023 IMDb Score: 7.3/10 Third solo special at Netflix



