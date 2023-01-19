What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: January 19th, 2023

Happy Netflix Q4 earnings day to all that celebrate but if you don’t, you’re probably just looking for your next watch on Netflix. We’ve got you covered with the full list of 7 new titles added today, including the new sequel series to That ’70s Show and

As we covered in our January 17th daily roundup, several big movies are scheduled to depart in the next few days and the Korean Netflix Original series Prison Playbook.

Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman (2021)

CALM WITH HORSES (2020)

Dinner With Friends (Friendsgiving) (2020)

The Hateful Eight (2015) + Extended Version

Still to come this week, we’ve got the new Korean blockbuster Jung_E, the Israeli action thriller series Fauda and anime fans are treated to a new season of Demon Slayer over the weekend.

Best New Movies and Series on Netflix for January 19th

That ’90s Show (Season 1)

Number of episodes: 10

Rating: TV-14

Language: English

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Cast: Debra Jo Rupp, Kurtwood Smith, Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Reyn Doi

Writer: Gregg Mettler, Bonnie Turner, Lindsey Turner

Runtime: 30 mins

One of Netflix’s first big comedies of 2023 is a sequel series to the classic show, That ’70s Show. There are plenty of returning faces, but the focus here is on the new faces of Point Place.

Here’s what you can expect from the new series:

“Kitty and Red Forman welcome a new generation of teenagers into their basement when their granddaughter Leia decides to spend her summer in Wisconsin.”

Reviews have been very, very mixed thus far on the new series and we’ll be interested to see how audiences receive it over the coming weeks and how its renewal chances fare.

The Pez Outlaw (2022)

Rating: TV-PG

Language: 87 mins

Genre: Documentary, Comedy, Family

Director: Amy Bandlien Storkel, Bryan Storkel

Cast: Eric Leukert, Jim Blaine, Katie Chrzanowski

Runtime: 85 min / 1h 25m

Awards: 4 wins & 5 nominations

One title that landed on Netflix (US only) today is the SVOD debut of The Pez Outlaw, a documentary that first premiered last year at the SXSW Film Festival.

The documentary rewinds the clocks three decades back to the 1990s and one mans attempt to hit the big bucks by smuggling in rare Pez dispensers from Eastern Europe.

Women at War (Limited Series)

Number of episodes: 8

Rating: TV-MA

Language: French

Genre: Drama, History

Cast: Audrey Fleurot, Julie De Bona, Camille Lou

Writer: Cécile Lorne

Runtime: 50 mins

Finally, on the international side today, Netflix picked up the global rights (excluding France) to Women at War which aired on TF1 last year.

The historical drama takes place in France during the turn of the 1900s and sees four women’s paths intersecting on a timeline during the war.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix

4 New Movies Added Today

Alkhallat+ (2022) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Arabic – These four tales explore trickery and deception, from tire thieves crashing a wedding to a man’s frantic attempt to bury a secret for a deceased friend.

– TV-14 – Arabic – These four tales explore trickery and deception, from tire thieves crashing a wedding to a man’s frantic attempt to bury a secret for a deceased friend. Ghodwa (2021) – TV-PG – Arabic – As his health worsens and his turbulent past comes back to haunt him, a Tunisian man finds himself reconnecting with his estranged teenage son.

– TV-PG – Arabic – As his health worsens and his turbulent past comes back to haunt him, a Tunisian man finds himself reconnecting with his estranged teenage son. Kaapa (2022) – TV-MA – Malayalam – When a young woman’s name appears on a fugitive watchlist, her husband finds himself caught in the crosshairs of a hardened gangster and a merciless war.

– TV-MA – Malayalam – When a young woman’s name appears on a fugitive watchlist, her husband finds himself caught in the crosshairs of a hardened gangster and a merciless war. The Pez Outlaw (2022) – TV-PG – 87 mins – A man’s mission to bring rare Pez candy dispensers into the US rocks the world of collectors and upsets the Pez corporation in this upbeat documentary.

3 New TV Series Added Today

Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Japanese – From the mind of horror manga maestro Junji Ito comes a spine-tingling selection of some of his most bizarre, disturbing and terrifying tales.

Netflix Top 10 Movies and Series for January 19th, 2023

Now, let’s check in with the daily top 10s on Netflix. Dog Gone and Ginny & Georgia remain at the top of the charts and that applies to the global top 50 too.

# TV Shows Movies 1 Ginny & Georgia Dog Gone 2 Vikings: Valhalla The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker 3 New Amsterdam Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery 4 Wednesday The Pale Blue Eye 5 The Walking Dead Trolls 6 Love Island Sing 2 7 Kaleidoscope Transformers: Dark of the Moon 8 The Circle The Wedding Year 9 Pressure Cooker Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen 10 Emily in Paris Leap Year

What are you watching on Netflix today? Let us know in the comments down below.