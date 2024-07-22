‘Emily in Paris’ Netflix Stories Game Confirms August 2024 Rollout

Netflix Games Netflix News and Previews Emily in Paris

Emily in Paris is returning for its third season in just a few weeks. Netflix has also confirmed that the previously teased Netflix Stories edition of the series is set to hit iOS and Android on the same day as season 3 – part 1. 

Netflix Stories represents just one of those games on Netflix’s growing list, and it has been expanding since its initial release in 2023.

Developed by Netflix’s internal studio, Boss Fight, the choose-your-own-adventure game has well over 1 million downloads on Android alone. It launched with a Love is Blind crossover, with Virgin River and Perfect Match editions rolling out through the first half of this year. Recently, the app was updated to include some blurred teases about what was coming up next, and we guessed (some) of the upcoming titles correctly. 

The official description for Netflix Stories: Emily in Paris is as follows: 

“Moving from the United States to Paris to accept a job at an esteemed fashion magazine, you’ll quickly find that the City of Love is full of surprises, challenges, and stunning suitors. With the help of Emily, Mindy, Alfie, and Gabriel, you’ll explore the city and find yourself in the process. Will you take every opportunity to land your dream job, and follow your heart?”

For those unfamiliar, Netflix Stories typically roll out with new chapters on a weekly basis. Perfect Match is currently rolling out new weekly chapters at the time of publishing, with Virgin River having recently completed its rollout of 19 chapters. 

While a tie-in to the main series, don’t expect voiceovers from the cast, but you will see characters from the series show up as well as iconic locations. 

Netflix Stories App

Netflix Stories App as of July 22nd, 2024

The news of the mobile companion game for the series comes as Netflix dropped the first look trailer for the forthcoming fourth season split into two halves. The season’s second half is due on September 12th, 2024. 

During Netflix’s Q2 earnings (both the call and the investor letter), Netflix said it was continuing its investment in gaming with its mobile game lineup (now consisting of over 100 titles) and Cloud gaming lineup of 10 titles. It stated it has over 80 games in development, emphasizing tie-ins to its library of movies and series. 

Are you looking forward to heading to Paris with the release of Netflix Stories: Emily in Paris? Let us know down below. 

