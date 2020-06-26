What's on Netflix > Netflix News > ‘Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga’ Netflix Soundtrack: Every Song Featured

‘Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga’ Netflix Soundtrack: Every Song Featured

by @JRobinsonWoN on June 26, 2020, 9:40 am EST

Pin
Eurovision Song Contest The Story of Fire Saga Netflix Soundtrack every song featured

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga – Copyright. Gary Sanchez Productions

The Story of Fire Saga was everything you would have expected from a Will Ferrell film, it certainly was that, and more. We expect there will be many fans of the film searching out the Soundtrack, and we’ve got you covered. Below is the full soundtrack list for Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga is a Netflix Original comedy-musical, directed by David Dobkin, and written by Will Ferrell and Andrew Steele.

The soundtrack to the film was surprisingly enjoyable, featuring many stars from previous Eurovision Song Contests

Composing the movie was Atli Örvarsson, who’s previous;y worked on The Hitman’s Bodyguard, The Edge of Seventeen, and the video game Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Full Song List of Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Below is the full list of songs featured in Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga:

SongPerformed ByWritten By
Sá Ég SpóaSavanna TríóTraditional
WaterlooABBABjorn Ulvaeus, Stig Anderson, Benny Andersson
Volcano ManWill Ferrell, Rachel McAdams, Molly SandénGustaf Holter
HappyPharrell Williams, Rachel McAdams, Molly SandénPharrell Williams
Jaja Ding DongWill Ferrell, Rachel McAdams, Molly SandénGustaf Holter
In the MirrorDemi LovatoJörgen Elofsson
Heyr Himna SmiðurEllen KristjánsdóttirÞorkell Sigurbjörnsson, Kolbeinn Tumason
Brand NewKarl ZineKarl Zine, Isabel Warner
La Di DaLindenChris Hutchings, Naomi Hammerton
Felis LunarAliva IslandiaAlivia Islandia, Friðrik Thorlacius
Double TroubleWill Ferrell, Rachel McAdams, Molly SandénSavan Kotecha, Arnthor Birgisson, Rami Yacoub
Amar Pelos DoisSalvador SobralLuísa Sobral
Lion of LoveErik MjonesSavan Kotecha, Johan Carlsson, Rami Yacoub
Push ItFitty FittyJonathan Christiansen, Michael Cipriani
Don’t Wanna Leave (FT. DJ Bam Bam)Mr RoboticMarcus Harris, David Beonzi
A Grand Love ThemeKid LocoJean-Yves Prieur
BelieveN/ABrian Higgins, Paul Barry, Steve Torch
Ray of LightN/AClive Maldoon, Dave Curtiss, Madonna, WIlliam Orbit
Ne Partez Pas Sans MoiN/AAtilla Şereftuğ, Nella Martinetti
I Gotta FeelingN/AStacy Ferguson, Jaimes Gomez, Will Adams, Frederic Riesterer, Allan Pineda, David Guetta
HúsavíkWill Ferrell, Rachel McAdams, Molly SandénSavan Kotecha, Rickard Goransson, Fat Max Gus
Te Deum, H. 146: I. PreludeLes Arts Florissants, William ChristieMarc-Antoine Charpenter
Running with the WolvesCourtney Jenaé, Adam GrahnAndreas Carlsson, Christoffer Lauridsen, Andreas Oberg
Fool MoonAnterosJake Gosling, Laura Hayden, Sam Monaghan
Hit My ItchAntonio Sol, David Loucks, Taylor Lindersmith, Nicole LeontiRichard Markmann, Dan Pinnella, Chris Wagner
Come and Play (Masquerade)Petra NielsenThomas G:Son
Cooling’ with Da HomiesSavan KotechaSavan Kotecha, Rami Yacoub
Untitled No. 3Sigur RosSigur Ros
HoppipollaSigur RosSigur Ros
Svefn-G-EnglarSigur RosSigur Ros
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga Spotify Playlist

You can find the official soundtrack for Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga on Spotify!

What was your favorite song featured in Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga? Let us know in the comments below!

More from Netflix News