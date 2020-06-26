‘Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga’ Netflix Soundtrack: Every Song Featured

The Story of Fire Saga was everything you would have expected from a Will Ferrell film, it certainly was that, and more. We expect there will be many fans of the film searching out the Soundtrack, and we’ve got you covered. Below is the full soundtrack list for Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga is a Netflix Original comedy-musical, directed by David Dobkin, and written by Will Ferrell and Andrew Steele.

The soundtrack to the film was surprisingly enjoyable, featuring many stars from previous Eurovision Song Contests

Composing the movie was Atli Örvarsson, who’s previous;y worked on The Hitman’s Bodyguard, The Edge of Seventeen, and the video game Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Full Song List of Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Below is the full list of songs featured in Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga:

Song Performed By Written By Sá Ég Spóa Savanna Tríó Traditional Waterloo ABBA Bjorn Ulvaeus, Stig Anderson, Benny Andersson Volcano Man Will Ferrell, Rachel McAdams, Molly Sandén Gustaf Holter Happy Pharrell Williams, Rachel McAdams, Molly Sandén Pharrell Williams Jaja Ding Dong Will Ferrell, Rachel McAdams, Molly Sandén Gustaf Holter In the Mirror Demi Lovato Jörgen Elofsson Heyr Himna Smiður Ellen Kristjánsdóttir Þorkell Sigurbjörnsson, Kolbeinn Tumason Brand New Karl Zine Karl Zine, Isabel Warner La Di Da Linden Chris Hutchings, Naomi Hammerton Felis Lunar Aliva Islandia Alivia Islandia, Friðrik Thorlacius Double Trouble Will Ferrell, Rachel McAdams, Molly Sandén Savan Kotecha, Arnthor Birgisson, Rami Yacoub Amar Pelos Dois Salvador Sobral Luísa Sobral Lion of Love Erik Mjones Savan Kotecha, Johan Carlsson, Rami Yacoub Push It Fitty Fitty Jonathan Christiansen, Michael Cipriani Don’t Wanna Leave (FT. DJ Bam Bam) Mr Robotic Marcus Harris, David Beonzi A Grand Love Theme Kid Loco Jean-Yves Prieur Believe N/A Brian Higgins, Paul Barry, Steve Torch Ray of Light N/A Clive Maldoon, Dave Curtiss, Madonna, WIlliam Orbit Ne Partez Pas Sans Moi N/A Atilla Şereftuğ, Nella Martinetti I Gotta Feeling N/A Stacy Ferguson, Jaimes Gomez, Will Adams, Frederic Riesterer, Allan Pineda, David Guetta Húsavík Will Ferrell, Rachel McAdams, Molly Sandén Savan Kotecha, Rickard Goransson, Fat Max Gus Te Deum, H. 146: I. Prelude Les Arts Florissants, William Christie Marc-Antoine Charpenter Running with the Wolves Courtney Jenaé, Adam Grahn Andreas Carlsson, Christoffer Lauridsen, Andreas Oberg Fool Moon Anteros Jake Gosling, Laura Hayden, Sam Monaghan Hit My Itch Antonio Sol, David Loucks, Taylor Lindersmith, Nicole Leonti Richard Markmann, Dan Pinnella, Chris Wagner Come and Play (Masquerade) Petra Nielsen Thomas G:Son Cooling’ with Da Homies Savan Kotecha Savan Kotecha, Rami Yacoub Untitled No. 3 Sigur Ros Sigur Ros Hoppipolla Sigur Ros Sigur Ros Svefn-G-Englar Sigur Ros Sigur Ros

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga Spotify Playlist

You can find the official soundtrack for Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga on Spotify!

