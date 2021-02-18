every studio mir project coming to netflix

Studio Mir, one of South Korea’s most exciting up-and-coming animation studios has a great relationship with Netflix, and we’re seeing that relationship bear fruit thanks to exciting projects both companies have been collaborating on. Below we’ll be keeping track of all of the Studio Mir projects coming to Netflix, along with all of the current titles already available to stream.

At the time of writing Studio Mir is eleven-years-old, having been founded in 2010 by Jae-Myung Yu, Kwang-il Han, and Seung-wook Lee. Thanks to Jae-Myung Yu’s twenty-year experience within animation, including his time spent on Nickelodean’s The Last Airbender, earned the new studio a contract working on the follow-up series The Legend of Korra. In the years since Studio Mir has gone on to collaborate with multiple companies such as Netflix, Sony Pictures, The Lego Group, Valve, Dreamworks, and Warner Brothers.

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Adventure, Fantasy

Netflix Release Date: Thursday, March 25th, 2021

The news that an anime adaptation of Valve’s popular MOBA video-game Dota 2 came as a huge surprise, what was the bigger surprise is that the series is coming to Netflix in March 2021. Millions of people have tuned in to watch the date announcement trailer on YouTube, which leads us to think the millions of Dota fans around the world will be tuning into Netflix at the end of March.

Renowned Dragon Knight and adventurer Davion is devoted to wiping the scourge from the face of the world. He soon becomes embroiled in events he never thought possible when he encounters an eldwurm, and the noble princess Mirana who is on her own secret mission.

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf (2021) N

Genre: Action, Adventure

Netflix Release Date: TBA

Off the back of the incredible success of the first season of The Witcher, Netflix has begun expanding one of its most popular franchises with two new projects. The first project coming to Netflix later this year is the animated prequel to the original series and will delve into the origin of Geralt’s mentor, and The Witcher fan favorite, Vesemir.

Studio Mir Projects Currently on Netflix

Studio Mir has already produced a small number of Originals on Netflix that are ready to be enjoyed right now:

One of the most popular co-productions that Studio Mir worked on, which is now available to stream on Netflix, is the popular sequel series to The Last Airbender, Nickelodeon’s The Legend of Korra.

