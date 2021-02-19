What TV Series will Disney+ Star and Netflix UK Share?

Disney+ is about to add its new Star tab to the streaming service which is about to come up to its first birthday in the United Kingdom. With it comes lots of new content from the Disney and 20th Century Fox library which already can be found in plentiful supply on Netflix. Here’s a breakdown of all the content that will be shared from day one.

One question you probably have is “when will Netflix lose this content so it goes exclusive on Disney+ Star?”. The answer is, we don’t know. It could be the case that Disney opts to keep these titles on Netflix or let them lapse. Time will tell.

The majority of TV series coming to Star in the UK are exclusive to the platform.

Disney+ Star Licenses Shared with Netflix UK From Day 1

Glee (Seasons 1-6) streaming on Netflix since June 2019

(Seasons 1-6) streaming on Netflix since June 2019 How I Met Your Mother (Seasons 1-9) streaming on Netflix since December 2015

(Seasons 1-9) streaming on Netflix since December 2015 Modern Family (Seasons 1-8) streaming since May 2020 (season 8 added in November 2020)

(Seasons 1-8) streaming since May 2020 (season 8 added in November 2020) Prison Break (Seasons 1-5) streaming since October 2018 (was available between 2013 and 2018 after a brief removal between January and October)

(Seasons 1-5) streaming since October 2018 (was available between 2013 and 2018 after a brief removal between January and October) Sons of Anarchy (Seasons 1-7) streaming in full since 2015 – streaming in some capacity since 2013.

Star Exclusives That Were on Netflix UK in the Past

A number of titles that will be exclusive to Star have, however, streamed on Netflix in the past including:

Drugs, Inc (Seasons 1-7) removed from Netflix UK in January 2021 (seasons have departed slowly over time)

Mars (Season 1-2) removed from Netflix UK in November 2020

Terra Nova (Season 1) removed from Netflix UK in October 2018

The Killing (Seasons 1-4) removed from Netflix UK in January 2018

Firefly (Season 1) removed from Netflix UK in January 2017

Lie to Me (Seasons 1-3) removed from Netflix UK in October 2016

And while we’re at it, let’s take a look at where the other shared licenses are currently:

American Dad – ITV / Sky

Brothers & Sisters – Prime Video

Desperate Housewives – Prime Video

Family Guy – ITV / Sky

Grey’s Anatomy – Prime Video

LOST – Prime Video

Scandal – Prime Video

The X-Files – Prime Video

What’s also interesting is that a number of titles that Disney+ Star will have as exclusive will still broadcast first and foremost on normal television. 9-1-1, for instance, airs first on Sky TV and is available on NowTV in a catch-up capacity.