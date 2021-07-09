‘Fear Street Part Two: 1978’ Netflix Soundtrack – Full Song List

We’re back for the second entry of Netflix’s horror extravaganza for part 2 of Fear Street which is set in 1978. Just like the first entry in the trilogy, the soundtrack is once again fantastic so below, we’ll walk you through every song featured in Fear Street: Part 2 1978.

Just a week after the first movie was released, Netflix is back with the second entry which rewinds the clock back to the late 70s. Naturally, the soundtrack shifts slightly with music from the era plus a few songs that were released more recently.

The third and final entry is set to release on Netflix globally on July 16th, 2021.

Original Soundtrack for Fear Street Part Two: 1978

Just like the first movie, the second contains an original score from Marco Beltrami but instead of Marcus Trumpp, Brandon Roberts was involved with this title. Both are incredibly talented composers with Beltrami working on Logan and both iterations of A Quiet Place. Roberts worked alongside Beltrami on the two aforementioned titles and also was involved with the reboot of The Twilight Zone and AMC’s TURN.

In addition, we’d like to spotlight Lindsay Wolfington and Nora Felder who both serve as music supervisors for the movie.

Here’s every original song featured throughout the sequel:

Cindy and Ziggy

Chased Through the Woods

Sisters

Crazy Eyes

Tommy Turns

Girl from Shadyside

Finding the Diary

Heart of Darkness

Camper Chum

Sarah Wants Candy

Chop, Chop

Snake on a Floor

Witch Blob

Witch’s Mark

Outhousin’

I’ve Been A Bad Sister

Blood Will Fall

Meeting House

Give Her A Hand

The Final Axe

Sisters United

Full Song Listing for Fear Street Part Two: 1978

With thanks to our friends at What-Song.com for helping us compile this list.

The Man Who Sold the World – Nirvana

Brother Love’s Travelling Salvation Show – Neil Diamond

Love Will Keep Us Together – Captain & Tennille

Cherry Bomb – The Runaways

You Always Hurt the One You Love – Jordyn Dinatale

Bitterblue – Cat Stevens

The First Cut Is The Deepest – Cat Stevens

(Don’t Fear) The Reaper – Blue Oyster Cult

Moonage Daydream – David Bowie

Carry On Wayward Son – Kansas

Ever Fallen in Love (With Someone You Shouldn’t’ve) – Buzzcocks

Don’t Leave Me This Way – Thelma Houston

Sweet Jane – The Velvet Underground

You Always Hurt The One You Love – The Mills Brothers

Slow Ride – Foghat

The Man Who Sold the World – David Bowie

Did you enjoy the soundtrack for Fear Street Part Two: 1978? Let us know in the comments.