‘Fear Street Part Two: 1978’ Netflix Soundtrack – Full Song List

We’re back for the second entry of Netflix’s horror extravaganza for part 2 of Fear Street which is set in 1978. Just like the first entry in the trilogy, the soundtrack is once again fantastic so below, we’ll walk you through every song featured in Fear Street: Part 2 1978.
Just a week after the first movie was released, Netflix is back with the second entry which rewinds the clock back to the late 70s. Naturally, the soundtrack shifts slightly with music from the era plus a few songs that were released more recently.
The third and final entry is set to release on Netflix globally on July 16th, 2021.
Original Soundtrack for Fear Street Part Two: 1978
Just like the first movie, the second contains an original score from Marco Beltrami but instead of Marcus Trumpp, Brandon Roberts was involved with this title. Both are incredibly talented composers with Beltrami working on Logan and both iterations of A Quiet Place. Roberts worked alongside Beltrami on the two aforementioned titles and also was involved with the reboot of The Twilight Zone and AMC’s TURN.
In addition, we’d like to spotlight Lindsay Wolfington and Nora Felder who both serve as music supervisors for the movie.
Here’s every original song featured throughout the sequel:
- Cindy and Ziggy
- Chased Through the Woods
- Sisters
- Crazy Eyes
- Tommy Turns
- Girl from Shadyside
- Finding the Diary
- Heart of Darkness
- Camper Chum
- Sarah Wants Candy
- Chop, Chop
- Snake on a Floor
- Witch Blob
- Witch’s Mark
- Outhousin’
- I’ve Been A Bad Sister
- Blood Will Fall
- Meeting House
- Give Her A Hand
- The Final Axe
Sisters United
Full Song Listing for Fear Street Part Two: 1978
With thanks to our friends at What-Song.com for helping us compile this list.
- The Man Who Sold the World – Nirvana
- Brother Love’s Travelling Salvation Show – Neil Diamond
- Love Will Keep Us Together – Captain & Tennille
- Cherry Bomb – The Runaways
- You Always Hurt the One You Love – Jordyn Dinatale
- Bitterblue – Cat Stevens
- The First Cut Is The Deepest – Cat Stevens
- (Don’t Fear) The Reaper – Blue Oyster Cult
- Moonage Daydream – David Bowie
- Carry On Wayward Son – Kansas
- Ever Fallen in Love (With Someone You Shouldn’t’ve) – Buzzcocks
- Don’t Leave Me This Way – Thelma Houston
- Sweet Jane – The Velvet Underground
- You Always Hurt The One You Love – The Mills Brothers
- Slow Ride – Foghat
- The Man Who Sold the World – David Bowie
